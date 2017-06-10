Medicaid provides more access to health coverage for rural communities

Senate Democrats have indicated they will resist plans to cut Medicaid and emphasize the impact it would have on rural areas. Florida was among 14 states identified in the report where Medicaid provided coverage for more than half of children living in the state’s small town and rural areas.

A new national study finds Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) play a larger role in providing health coverage for children and adults living in small towns and rural areas than it does for those living in metropolitan regions. There are lots of variables here for its potential success, a primary one being whether healthcare providers would accept a big new influx of patients coming in with the low reimbursement rates Medicaid offers. For adults, 20 percent in non-metro areas are covered by Medicaid compared to 15 percent in urban areas.

Critics of the House bill counter that Floridians on Medicaid – who also include 70 percent of the seniors in nursing homes – stand to lose if Medicaid funding is capped and handed to the states in block grants.

Those gains may be in jeopardy under a GOP- and White House-backed health care measure called the American Health Care Act that would replace major parts of the ACA – known as Obamacare – and dramatically cut federal funding for Medicaid.

About 400 people gathered outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. – blind, disabled, elderly people among them – with many holding signs reading “Don’t Mess With Medicaid” and “No Cuts, No Caps to Medicaid”.

“If they pass the American Health Care Act, it will put many of these hospitals out of business very quickly”, Bonnyman said.

The study attributes the higher Medicaid coverage rates in rural counties to demographics. He is disabled and unable to speak because he was born with a chromosome abnormality.

“It’s really a concern for everyone, this issue”, she said. “I need to stay healthy to care for him”.

In Arkansas, broader cuts to Medicaid could threaten programs like ARKids.

Erickia Bartee, 31, of Owings Mills, Md., said Medicaid enables her to live in a group home and get drugs and other health services to live with cerebral palsy.

But in Colorado, the uninsured rate for adults in rural areas dropped from 28 percent to 17 percent between the 2008-2009 fiscal year and the 2014-2015 fiscal year.

The report also notes that the share of rural children who rely on Medicaid for coverage is higher than in urban areas. Those outstate Minnesota areas, as with almost all similar areas in other states, also saw childhood uninsured rates decrease since 2008.

“It would dismantle Medicaid’s flexible financing structure that has protected children, families, individuals with disabilities and seniors during economic downturns or when Colorado faced increased health care costs due to natural disasters like floods and wildfires”.

While Alker emphasizes that the report’s findings are positive overall, she says Florida has several demographic features that account for the state’s relatively high rate of uninsured children.