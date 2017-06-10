Meet Apple’s Echo Rival, Homepod

Apple also released a software kit so developers could infuse augmented reality into applications for iPhones or iPads. There’s no word yet on support for third-party services, or ways for developers to adapt their services for HomePod.

At WWDC, a range of updates to Siri were announced, including increased “machine learning” capabilities and a presence in more apps.

The “HomePod” speaker unveiled at Apple’s annual developers conference is similar to rival devices that have been released during the past two years. Despite the company’s insistence that HomePod will sound fantastic, it all feels like too little too late to take on the growing smart speaker market. The Apple Speaker is focused on music first, not Siri.

“It will reinvent home audio“, said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

But that’s not what makes smart speakers like HomePod so compelling, is it?

Rather than focusing on being a digital assistant like the Amazon Alexa, the focus of the Apple HomePod is music. It comes three years after the unveiling of Echo, which together with Google’s assistant have dominated the market for the longest. Sonos also has ambitions on integrating with every intelligent voice assistant out there. Alexa by Amazon has since then taken over, being made available to the consumer in the form of its hugely popular Echo devices such as the Echo speaker.

Under the hood, the HomePod runs an Apple A8 chip and features an upward-facing subwoofer. The company displayed that it was continuing to bet on the tablets by unveiling an iPad upgrade. As of now, neither the Echo nor the Google Home speakers can be considered top notch in terms of the quality of the sound they produce. When you say “Hey Siri“, it starts listening for your command or question. Apple says HomePod is “spatially aware” and can respond as such.

Apple had plenty of other announcements.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, is getting new features aimed at online annoyances. It will not actually block ads, though. It also provides remote access and home automation through the Home App that will work on iPhone and iPad.

Some industry insiders, however, note Apple will be under more pressure to improve the computing smarts of its Siri software in the face of offerings from rivals Google and Amazon. So far, the service has limited payments to purchases of products and services from companies and other organizations. HomePod is compatible with iPhone 5s and later, running iOS 11.