Meet the new awesome Apple HomePod

If Apple manages to beat the latter two in terms of sound quality and match Amazon and Google in terms of voice integration, the price could be justified for Apple device users. The Google Home can tell different voices apart and ties in with the company’s many helpful online services, like translation.

Before we elaborate, here’s a brief basic about smart home speakers. Siri can be activated using the command “Hey, Siri“. In comparison, the original Echo costs $180 and Google’s Home speaker costs $129.

“Consumers have now got used to the idea of smart speakers and Apple now has a captive audience to sell its HomePod to and the power of its brand will ensure it’s a successful launch”. But of course, it has Apple branding, so that’s an early sign of its success.

There are also seven “beam-forming tweeters” – read as speakers – each with their own amplifier, running around the entire circumference of the HomePod.

The specs of the HomePod certainly reinforce this idea – the Apple-designed sub woofer inside the speaker is paired with an A8 chip (from the iPhone 6).

Onstage, Apple’s worldwide head of marketing, Phil Schiller, described how the speaker analyzes the song it’s playing and adjusts its output. This is very similar to Sonos’ Trueplay feature, which similarly tunes its speakers to any room.

As for HomePod, Apple says that while the speaker’s always listening, nothing will be sent to Apple’s servers until you say, “Hey, Siri“. Later this month, though, you’ll be able to talk to the speaker in English or French, and have it play music, or operate a number of home automation devices that are supported.

HomePod delivers a flawless listening experience whether placed on a shelf, in a corner or in the center of a room. Synced with Apple Music, it provides unending access to one of the largest music catalogs in the world.

Apple has in several areas, including smartphones and music players, joined markets after entrenched rivals and ultimately dominated them.

But at US$349 (S$480) in the US, the HomePod is almost twice as expensive as the Echo (US$179.99) and three times the price of the Google Home (US$109). We see these endpoints for assistants in every room.

Along with upgraded versions of iPad and Mac laptops, Apple provided look at an iMac Pro work station that had the computing built in behind the screen and was touted as the most powerful computer the company has ever made.

And although there has been no official announcement, United States media says Apple products will return to Amazon’s home page, after a two-year absence, as a quid pro quo.

“This is a smart move because Siri is not that bright and is easily outperformed by Google Assistant while being on a par with Amazon’s Alexa“.