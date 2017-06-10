Meghalaya BJP leader resigns over cattle slaughter ban

Another BJP leader from India’s northeastern state of Meghalaya quit the party over the Centre’s ban on the sale of cattle in markets for slaughter.

Former BJP leader Bernard, who had resigned from the party will now host a beef party at Eden bari at Tura on June 10.

“I quit and resign from the party for dishonouring my culture and traditional practices”, Bachu Marak says in his resignation later.

After submitting his resignation letter to state party president Shibun Lyngdoh, the North Garo Hills district BJP president, Bachu Marak, said that beef eating is the part of Garo culture and he can not accept the imposition of non-secular ideology by the saffron party.

“As a responsible leader, I can not mislead the people and allow them (BJP) to impose the non-secular ideology on us”.

Marak said beef-eating was a part of their culture and tradition.

Bachu had proposed a bitchi (rice beer) – beef party in Garo hills on facebook recently to mark Modi government’s three year in office and had attracted party leader’s criticism.

Meanwhile, BJP Meghalaya incharge Nalin Kohli said, “Welcome it since action against him was in process”.

Last week, another senior leader of the state, Bernard Marak, resigned from the party over the cattle rules.

The rules, which have triggered widespread protests in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, say cattle sold in animal markers can be used only for agricultural purposes and not for slaughter. Kerala, West Bengal and Tripura have said they will not implement the rules.

“These persons were actively working to sabotage the prospects of our candidates for the state elections next year”.