Meghan McCain: Trump must ‘clean house’ after Comey hearing

Sens. Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton were especially vehement in disputing Comey’s malign interpretation of Trump’s requests for personal loyalty and to drop the FBI investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, but even typically less partisan lawmakers like Susan Collins and John McCain took the same approach.

McCain additionally criticized Marc Kasowitz, Trump’s lawyer, for the response he offered to Comey’s remarks.

Whether Trump’s behavior and comment amount to obstruction of justice, however, depends not on how Comey understood the comment, but Trump’s intent in delivering it.

The president “never told Comey, ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty, ‘ in form or substance”, Kasowitz said in a statement, rebutting Comey’s testimony that Trump appeared to be trying to create a patronage relationship with the Federal Bureau of Investigation director.

Comey admitted at a Senate hearing Thursday that Trump’s tweet prompted him to ask his close friend, identified as Richman later in the day by reporters, to leak the contents of one of the memos Comey had written after a conversation he had with the president.

Trump tweeted on Friday, May 12, that “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversation before he starts leaking to the press”.

With trademark flair, Comey told the committee, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes” of his conversations with Trump.

“But in that same interview, the president said, ‘In one case I called him, and in one case he called me.’ Is that an accurate statement?”

Comey acknowledged that, upon reflection, he could have been more explicit with the president in his unwillingness to discuss the Russian Federation investigation throughout the first four months of 2017.

And that he leaked the memo about his dinner with Mr Trump to a friend because he thought it would result in the appointment of a Special Counsel. I can assure you and I have been approved to say this – that the top levels of the intelligence community have assured me that that story is not only inaccurate, but it’s grossly overstated and it was wrong. “Maybe if I were stronger I would have”. The president told him, “I hope you can let this go”, and he took it as more than a mere suggestion.

The hearing unfolded amid intense political interest, and within a remarkable political context as Comey delivered damaging testimony about the president who fired him, a president who won election only after Comey damaged his opponent, Hillary Clinton, in the final days of the campaign.

“I can definitely say the president is not a liar”, Sanders said.

“It is unnecessary to show – and irrelevant, in fact – whether the endeavouring to obstruct an investigation was successful or not”.

Many Democrats blame Comey for Clinton’s loss, leading Trump to apparently believe they would applaud him for firing Comey last month. He made no direct reference to the Comey hearing in his speech, though he did liken himself to people of faith who feel persecuted by the government. That, in the Republicans’ telling, should be taken as evidence that Trump had clean hands when it came to Russian interference.

As Comey asserted, the entire USA intelligence community holds the “high confidence” judgement that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 United States election. “That happened. It’s about as unfake as you can possibly get”.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., asked Comey if he had any doubts that “Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 election”. The Russia investigation isn’t “fake news”, it’s about as serious a matter as he has encountered.