Melbourne Hostage Situation: Deadly shooting being investigated as act of terror

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Tuesday termed the Melbourne hostage crisis as a “terrorist incident”, as police launched a probe into the attack claimed by the Islamic State that left two men dead and three officers injured.

Police on Monday killed in a shootout the man they said had held a woman hostage inside an apartment building in Melbourne.

A man of Somali background was killed in a gun battle with police when he opened fire after taking a woman hostage at an apartment block in the city on Monday night, RTE reported.

The man at the centre of yesterday’s deadly siege in Melbourne tampered with his Global Positioning System ankle bracelet during a terror attack that killed an innocent man and wounded three police officers.

Through its Amaq News Agency, the worldwide terror group, Islamic State, identified the gunman as one of its fighters.

Khayre also spent 16 months on remand before being acquitted of the 2009 Holsworthy army barracks terror plot in Sydney.

In the wake of recent terror attacks across the world, Mr Jones said authorities need ‘to stop watching them (terrorists) and lock them up’.

Victoria Police Commissioner Graham Ashton said police had received a call “from someone claiming to have a hostage in an apartment” at the address and “making threats to the hostage if police intervened”.

The police raided a home where Khayre lived with his mother and initial reports show that he likely acted alone.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the violence.

Mr Ashton said there was “nothing to suggest” that Khayre had been planning an attack.

Police have confirmed they are investigating whether the incident is terror-related, but said it was just one line of inquiry.

The Melbourne siege is reminiscent of the December 2014 terrorist attack in Australia’s Sydney in which a gunman killed one hostage during a 17-hour siege at a popular cafe, while another hostage was killed by fragments of a bullet fired by police who stormed the cafe and killed the gunman.

The Amaq news agency – which is affiliated with IS – carried a statement claiming responsibility.

An hour later, police said the situation had been resolved with the woman rescued.

Khayre had been on parole since late a year ago and had a long record of serious criminal offending including offences for drugs, firearms and violence and was being investigated for possible links to terrorism.

Mr Andrews also said he would give police more powers if needed after the Brighton terrorist attack.

Mr Andrews said he has received advice from Victoria Police that there are 20 Victorians now part of a deradicalisation program, including people who have served their sentences but are not on parole, some who never went to prison and some that are now behind bars.

Ashton said Khayre was known to police and had a long criminal history.

Australia’s terror threat level remains at “probable”.