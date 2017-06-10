Melissa McCarthy to play Santa Claus’s wife

Warner Bros./New Line will be releasing Melissa McCarthy’s new holiday musical comedy Margie Claus on November 15, 2019. Falcone will co-write with Jones.

McCarthy can be seen next in the Fox Searchlight pic “Can You Ever Forgive Me?“. The next film from McCarthy and Falcone in college campus comedy Life Of The Party, hitting American screens on 11 May next year.

Melissa McCarthy is ready to sleigh. The story is about Santa Claus’ wife Margie.

On top of starring and singing in the film, McCarthy will also be pulling double duty and serving as producer for the project, along with her husband and fellow actor, Ben Falcone.

It’s Christmas in June for actress Melissa McCarthy, as her newest film has officially been picked up.

McCarthy will play the title character, who learns that her husband Santa has gone missing one Christmas Eve. Having co-written many of her own roles, McCarthy has repeatedly proven that she’s a talented comedian and performer.

Though there’s now no word on what demographic the film will be aiming at, if it’s a Christmas movie, the smart bet is for it to be family friendly.

