Merkel in Argentina hopes for S. America trade deal

Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Buenos Aires on Thursday at the start of a three-day visit to Argentina and Mexico for talks which are set to focus on global trade, climate protection and migration.

On the agenda, talks over the forthcoming G-20 summit to be held in Hamburg in July, but also preparations for next year’s G-20 summit which will be held here in Buenos Aires. Merkel has criticised the protectionist stance taken by the U.S. and called the decision of President Donald Trump of withdrawing from the Paris climate accord ‘extremely regrettable’.

As host of the G-20 summit, “I’ll naturally have to speak up about differences if we don’t agree on certain points”, Merkel said at the news conference in Argentina on Thursday. “We must all work together and we both advocate. a free, open world in which we want to shape globalisation in a humane way”, Merkel said. Merkel acknowledged that “when there is a will to reach an accord, compromise solutions will have to be accepted”.

Merkel said that Germany’s agriculture has its own interests, however, the country has supported Argentina’s drives to come quickly to a trade pact with the European Union, and added, “Great progress had been made already”.

Merkel was due to discuss bilateral commerce and the prospects for a free trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur grouping of South American countries.

Merkel stated that her Argentina visit comes after Macri helped his country end a legal row that made it return to global credit markets after nearly 15 years.

Germany is Argentina’s fourth largest trading partner after Brazil, China and the United States.

