Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday backed Mexico to press for a successful renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Donald Trump, thanking its government for keeping German interests in mind during the talks.

Speaking during a visit to Mexico City, Merkel said Germany was ready for the Brexit talks, which May said would begin on June 19 as scheduled – although she now risks more opposition to her European Union departure plans from inside and outside her party.

On this front, Germany has been cooperating with the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) and victim associations, Merkel said as she started her less than a day’s visit on Friday evening to the Latin American country, the second since 2008.

Concerning the impact of the British electoral result on the upcoming “Brexit” negotiations, Schulz voiced the hope that the United Kingdom would depart from the hard line adopted by the last Conservative government.

After calling a snap election in a bid to strengthen her hand, Theresa May now faces having to tear up her plans – should she cling on to power long enough to set them in motion. The short of a majority in parliament made talks imbalanced and uncertain.

A spokesman for Mrs Merkel had previously refused to be drawn on the issue out of “politeness and respect” while the process of forming a new United Kingdom government was under way.

In a letter to the PM congratulating her on her reappointment, he said the two-year time frame set out under Article 50 of the European Union treaties left no room for delay.

Jacob Kirkegaard, a senior fellow with the Peterson Institute for International Economics, concurs, telling Bloomberg, “She’s essentially trying to arrive at a 19-1 outcome on these issues”.

Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt, who is president of the Alliance of Liberals & Democrats for Europe in the European Parliament, had caustic words for Mrs May.

“Yet another own goal, after Cameron now May, will make already complex negotiations even more complicated”, he tweeted.