Mets get win over Rangers on late error

Wheeler suffered his first loss in over a month when he was reached for two runs on 10 hits and a walk in 6 1/3 innings against Milwaukee on Thursday. NOTES: Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre is out of the lineup indefinitely after spraining his ankle Tuesday night against the Mets.

Joey Gallo hit a towering two-run homer that put the Texas Rangers ahead to stay, and they ended a four-game losing streak with a 10-8 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Coming on the heels of a 4-3 loss to the lowly New York Mets, the Rangers will leave Thursday afternoon to begin a six-game road trip to Washington and Houston. Andrus couldn’t keep control of the throw, allowing pinch-runner Matt Reynolds to score and give the Mets a 4-3 lead. Andrus said he held the throw for about four seconds and it fell out only as he turned towards home, but it was ruled a drop and not changed upon review.

“We certainly needed one like that, I can tell you”, manager Terry Collins said, shortly after the Mets rallied to pick up Jerry Blevins, who surrendered a game-tying homer while pitching in relief of Wheeler in the eighth. “It wasn’t in my glove, but I held it the whole time”. Odor bounced his throw to Andrus to second, and he could not come up with the ball.

“We don’t look at where we’re at”, third-year manager Jeff Banister said.

Juan Lagares also had a homer among his four hits for NY, which left 13 runners on base while losing for the fifth time in six games. Lucas Duda hit a one-out double and Curtis Granderson drew a two-out walk before Reyes’ grounder. In between those shots, Bruce was robbed when Hoying made a leaping catch against the wall in straightaway center. The replay showed the ball cleared the angled 8-foot wall in right-center before hitting something in the Rangers bullpen and ricocheting back onto the field.

Bruce provided the initial cushion, giving the Mets a 3-1 lead by slamming a pair of homers off Rangers’ ace Yu Darvish. The shortstop set career highs with a.302 batting average and eight homers last season.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are 1-4 in their last five during game two of a series, and 6-1 in Darvish’s last seven starts on grass. “The best guys, the aces, the chances you get to capitalize on them, scoring some runs and mistakes they make get fewer and fewer”. The Rangers picked up another solid outing from Darvish, who didn’t factor into the decision despite striking out nine and allowing just three hits and three runs in 7 1/3 innings.

“Hopefully, this will get the ball rolling with us”, Reynolds said. “Other than that, feel like he was in control”. Addison Reed picked up his ninth save with a spotless ninth to give the Mets a split of the two-game interleague series. NY could use a little length out of Wheeler after watching deGrom get bounced after four innings Tuesday as the Mets’ staff allowed double-digit runs for the third time in the last four contests. I think the Mets might just have an edge in this particular matchup, so I’ll take NY here for the win.

“And right now he’s as steady as we got”.