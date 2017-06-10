Middlesbrough appoint Monk as new manager

The club said in a statement: “Middlesbrough FC are delighted to confirm the appointment of Garry Monk as the club’s new manager”.

Karanka was sacked by Boro chairman Steve Gibson in March and replaced by his assistant Steve Agnew for the remainder of the Premier League season.

Monk, who in his one season at Leeds lifted the team into the play-off places until a torrid run of one win in their final eight games meant they finished seventh, has made a good…

And speculation on Friday is now claiming that Monk is the man Gibson will trust with getting Boro back amongst the elite and a deal could be concluded within 24 hours.

Monk, 38, left Leeds last month only days after Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani took over the club, rejecting an offer to extend his stay at Elland Road.

