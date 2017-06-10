Midlands General Election results 2017

And it would be a personal triumph for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who was widely regarded as having run a successful campaign after being written off as unelectable by many observers and some in his own party. But speaking after she won reelection for her own seat, she indicated the party will not accept a minority coalition government.

Still, rather than resign, May clung to the hope that her Conservatives might still be able to govern by making deals with another party or group of parties.

Similarly, Labour’s Margaret Greenwood in Wirral West, who had also accused her opponent of being complacent and thinking he had it “in the bag”, increased her majority from 417 votes to 5,365.

The exit poll predicted the Conservatives would win 314 seats and the Labour Party 266, meaning no clear victor and a “hung parliament“.

“We’ve got a victor but don’t expect the celebration bells to be ringing”, said ThinkMarkets analyst Naeem Islam.

Markets had priced in a healthy Conservative majority, giving Theresa May free rein to take charge of Brexit negotiations unhindered. The Conservatives, already ill at ease after a gaffe-prone campaign, will ask how she could squander the commanding lead that she enjoyed at the start of the campaign.

“At this time more than anything else this country needs a period of stability”.

“And whatever the results are the Conservative party will ensure that we fulfill our duty in ensuring that stability so that we can all, as one country, go forward together”, she said. “I would have thought that’s enough” for her to resign.

Mrs May had lost votes, and lost the support and confidence of the country, he said.

Counting staff count ballots at a counting centre in Methodist Central Hall, Westminster, London, on June 8, 2017, after the polls closed in Britain’s general election.

May had hoped the election would focus on Brexit, but that never happened, as both the Conservatives and Labour said they would respect voters’ wishes and go through with the divorce.

Theresa May’s Conservative Party failed to beat Labour in the north-east English seat of Darlington, an area that backed Brexit and a key target for the party.

The election will largely determine the UK’s negotiation policies in upcoming negotiations with the European Union on Brexit.

Ed Balls, a former Labour Treasury chief, said it would hurt May’s negotiating position with Europe.

The pound earlier fell sharply in value after the BBC/ITV/Sky Exit poll was published when the voting ended at 10pm BST (9am NZT).

Early newspaper editions reflected the drama, with headlines such as “Britain on a knife edge”, “Mayhem” and “Hanging by a thread”.

In April, the political landscape was very different. Many more of its votes than had been expected went to Labour, rather than the Conservatives, however.

Corbyn said the result was a clear sign that voters have rejected Conservative austerity.

But senior figures urged caution, pointing out that in 2015, the exit poll significantly underestimated the Tory result, putting David Cameron’s party on 316 when it eventually scooped 331 seats.

Deputy leader Angus Robertson, one of the strongest SNP performers in the House of Commons, was an early casualty.

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall said: “If the exit poll is true then Theresa May has put Brexit in jeopardy”.

Instead of betting on the size of the majority, party insiders were now putting money on when the prime minister would quit, less than a year after she was propelled into Downing Street following Britain’s shock decision to exit the EU.

Officials in Brussels were hopeful the election would allow her to make compromises, but this has been thrown into question by the prospect of a hung parliament.

“The market will be praying that this exit poll has got it wrong”, said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst with Japanese financial giant MUFG in London.

Despite campaigning against Brexit, Labour has accepted the result but promised to avoid a “hard Brexit”, focusing on maintaining economic ties with the bloc.

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a pop concert in Manchester on May 22, killing 22 people.

The attacks led to scrutiny over May’s time as interior minister from 2010 to 2016, particularly since it emerged that some of the attackers had been known to police and security services.