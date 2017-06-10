Minute’s silence causes controversy in Australia

“Minutes silence for London terror, Saudi players wandering around like they don’t give a f***, Saudi fans shouting the whole time #AUSvKSA“.

Saudi Arabia did not take part in the minute’s silence for victims of the London terror attack prior to their match against Australia because it was “not in keeping with Saudi culture”.

A spectacular long-range strike from Tom Rogic delivered Australia a crucial 3-2 win over Saudi Arabia on Thursday to stay on track for next year’s World Cup finals in Russian Federation.

Saudi football’s governing body says it “unreservedly apologises for any offence caused” by some members of its team.

“The Saudi Arabian Football Federation condemns all acts of terrorism and extremism, and extends its sincerest condolences to the families of all the victims and to the government and people of the United Kingdom”.

A spokesperson for Football Federation Australia (FFA) said after the match: ‘The FFA sought agreement from the Asian Football Confederation and the Saudi national team to hold a minute’s silence in memory of those lost in Saturday night’s terror bombings in London and in particular the two Australian women. As they did so, the Saudi Arabia team continued jogging, passing the ball between each other and taking their positions on the field. However, Saudi side Al-Ahli Saudi FC observed a minute of silence ahead of their Qatar Airways Cup match against Barcelona a year ago.

Typically, FIFA representatives meet with officials from both teams and the referee a day before a World Cup qualifier to discuss game-related protocol, including plans for reflections such as the minute’s silence.

When Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was asked by reporters in Hobart about the incident, he said he hadn’t seen the video but it had been raised with him.

Australia won the World Cup qualifying match by a 3-2 score.

Senior Australian Labor politician Anthony Albanese described it as “a disgraceful lack of respect”.

The Socceroos, who have qualified for last three editions of the World Cup, now face a huge game against Japan in Saitama on August 31.

The Australians could hardly string a pass together but somehow regained the lead with Juric’s second goal off a flicked header from James Leckie’s cross from the by-line.