More Than 200 US Mayors Revolt Over Paris Agreement Withdrawal

Iran on Sunday joined the global chorus of criticism against US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, saying it would further isolate the United States.

And her interpretation of Trump’s decision that the US should no longer participate in an worldwide agreement seeking to curb global warming?

Donald Trump pulling US out of Paris accord: India has disproved US President Donald Trump’s weird claim that New Delhi had signed the Paris climate agreement to get billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid. When pressed about Trump’s beliefs, advisors Gary Cohn and Kellyanne Conway told journalists to “ask him”.

She later acknowledged that the USA set its own emissions targets under the Paris agreement, which is voluntary and non-binding, but blamed the Obama administration for setting goals that were not attainable.

Responding to a question on global reaction to Trump’s decision, Haley said countries should continue doing what’s in their best interest. Haley said Trump believes the US should take responsibility for changing climate. And so that’s as clear as I know to give it. We know that now.

The Indian-American lawmaker revealed in an interview on CNN that aired on Saturday night, that despite his decision to withdraw the USA from the historic Paris climate accord, Trump had reservations about the impact of the move.

Trump has said the Paris accord puts the U.S.at a competitive economic disadvantage and kills jobs in the coal and oil industries. In the past, Trump has called climate change a hoax despite most of the world having acknowledged it for more than a decade.

More than 1,200 governors, mayors, higher education leaders and businesses signed a statement declaring “We Are Still In“. “That’s like O.J. Simpson saying he’s going to go out and find the real killer”, Kerry said during an exclusive interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press“.

“He believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of that equation”.

Someone in the Trump administration has finally come forward to shed some light on President Donald Trump’s take on climate change.