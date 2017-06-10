Morehouse College interim president has died

William Taggart (right), who was named interim president of Morehouse College in April, has died, the college announced Thursday.

The former president and CEO of Atlanta Life Financial Company, Taggart joined Morehouse as chief operating officer in July 2015.

Taggart’s appointment came after John Silvanus Wilson, well-liked by students and alumni, was sacked after four years as president following reports that he had a contentious working relationship with some members of the college’s board of trustees.

Interim President Taggart worked closely with the Board of Trustees, students, faculty, staff, and alumni to lead and transform the institutional development, technology, campus operations, and human resources functions of the College. He leaves behind a long legacy of compassion, integrity and devotion.

Our thoughts are with Taggart’s family as well as those in Morehouse in Atlanta mourning his loss.

Outside of Morehouse College, Interim President Taggart was actively involved in various business and civic organizations.

City Councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms called him an “incredible leader and even better father and friend”. Taggart brought more than 30 years of experience to the role.

“Prior to becoming the SGA president, Mr. Taggart and myself sat in numerous meetings for hours talking about how we get Morehouse back where it needs to be, just talking about the future at length”, Hill said. “Bill was a good friend and a beloved member of the Morehouse community”. His wife died several years ago. He was 55. Early news reports cited an aneurysm.

The official cause of his death is not known at this time, and an autopsy will be conducted, according to the medical examiner.