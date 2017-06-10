Mother fears woman accused of leak will be made an example

A federal grand jury has indicted a 25-year-old National Security Agency contractor accused of leaking classified material to a news outlet.

She is accused of revealing classified information, used as the basis for an article published Monday by The Intercept, which detailed a classified National Security Agency memo.

The indictment alleges that victor, a former Air Force linguist, leaked the confidential information in May 2017 while employed at private contractor Pluribus International. It’s the same charge victor was accused of when the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested her Saturday at her home in Augusta, Georgia. They say. that victor had been in email contact with a news outlet, presumed to be The Intercept.

That news outlet is widely believed to be The Intercept, which published a report Monday detailing an apparent NSA document that said Russian military intelligence attempted to hack a USA company that provides election software.

Prosecutors plan to ask a judge to deny bond for 25-year-old Reality Winner, according to court records filed in the case.

Winner, a contractor with Pluribus International Corp., had been assigned to a United States government agency facility in Augusta, Georgia, since February 13.

Gary Davis said his stepdaughter isn’t a flight risk.

At the bail hearing Thursday, prosecutors told U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Epps that they had uncovered additional information, including what they described as “disturbing” notebook entries, that made victor a flight risk and danger to the public if she is released before trial.

Prosecutors said when confronted with the allegations, victor admitted to leaking the classified document intentionally. “And she felt like she needed to give them what they were asking for at the time”, Winner-Davis said. Her mother said she speaks Pashto, Farsi and Dari. “She served with distinction in one of the highest classified jobs in the Air Force”.

Victor received the Air Force Commendation Medal in 2016, which is for members who have “distinguished themselves by meritorious achievement and service”.

Davis said she received a commendation for aiding in the deaths of more than 100 enemy combatants and more than 250 enemy captures. Victor charged with leaking US government secrets to a reporter poses no flight risk if she’s released from pre-trial confinement, her parents said Wednesday, June 7, 2017, though they fear prosecutors will seek to use the case to send a tough message from the Trump administration. “But we do know she’s very intelligent”.

Winner, dressed in an orange jumpsuit, spoke little during the hearing except to enter her plea. Victor was the only employee found to have corresponded to a media company on her office computer. The judge will determine whether to release her on bond. Before she was charged with leaking US government secrets, Reality Leigh Winner shared sometimes scathing opinions on President Donald Trump and his policies for the whole world to see.

“I know my daughter”. Victor asked if her mother and stepfather, who live in Texas, would travel to Georgia to help feed her cat. She started at Pluribus in February.

“Because my client is a millennial and she knows how to use technology, that’s somehow proof of evil intent”, said Titus Nichols, Winner’s defense attorney. “I never termed her as a political activist at all, ever”.

Victor followed Edward Snowden, WikiLeaks, several accounts with links to the hacking collective Anonymous, and several “alt” government agency accounts that became popular after Trump’s inauguration.

“Whether that’s a jest or not, it still concerns me”, Epps said.