Mothers of Durant, Curry celebrate Warriors Game 3 win over Cavaliers

Stephen Curry says he doesn’t remember his poop pantomime on the Cleveland Cavaliers floor in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but the Cavs are mad about it anyway.

“From Curry’s perspective, Durant’s signature moment was not clutch enough to stand on its own”. In Cleveland to watch the game with OH resident Jason Day, Watson wondered onto the court following the Warriors’ win and interrupted Curry’s interview with ESPN’s Marc Stein. Curry makes it a point to put Bible verses on his shoes before each game. “I wish I could have a little bit more control over here”, he told The Score.

Curry was asked about the “incident” on Thursday and denied that there was any intent behind it.

But according to a writer from Cleveland.com, Curry performed an “air-dump celebration”. “I really don’t know what I did last night – I saw it, I saw it, I don’t know what I was doing (laughs)”.

“I even dropped my mouthpiece because I was so uncoordinated in that sense”.

Here is what Steph was referring to when he said, “No Randy Moss”. I saw it, but I don’t know what I was doing.