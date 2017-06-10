MP farmer deaths: Mandsaur tense but improving, says administration

According to a top government official, move to promote digital payment, electricity crunch and ban on regulated sale of poppy husk are some of the reasons behind farmers’ stir in Madhya Pradesh.

According to him, the government used to regulate the sale and farming of poppy husk in the past, but now it was destroying the contraband, which was earlier permitted to be used for medicinal purposes.

The CM also said that the state government will bring in a loan-settlement scheme for farmers who defaulted on the repayment of their loans. “Moreover, a commission has also been set up to look into the costs”.

Most of these farmers were tenants who did not own the farmland, and therefore did not qualify for benefits such as subsidised loans or crop insurance, said Raghu Pillai, head of the land and livelihood hub at advocacy group ActionAid India. They want their loans to be written off and their produce to be bought at a fair price.

The Congress on Thursday condemned the detention of party vice president Rahul Gandhi while he was on his way to violence-hit Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh and said it reveals the cowardice of the Modi government. Thursday was the eighth day of the farmers’ agitation in Madhya Pradesh.

A former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh said: “This government is acting foolishly”.

“There is no electricity in rural areas of MP, so the farmers are using diesel-driven water pumps to irrigate their land”.

Chief Minister Chouhan urged the farmers to maintain peace and vowed to resolve the crisis through talks.

“For getting satisfactory price for their produce, the farmers are protesting“, said Sharma, who had led a farmers’ agitation in December 2010.

However, he disagreed that the ban of poppy husk business had ignited the farmers’ stir.

Another mob of farmers burnt a truck in Dewas district.

Commenting on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi joining the agitation, the Home Minister said, “The Congress should not forget that they were in power for so long but have not done enough to increase the farmers’ income”.

The BJP accused the Congress of instigating the violence and said Gandhi’s conduct was irresponsible.

“Tenant farmers are not even recognised as farmers, and because they don’t have the title to the land, they can not get anything – not even compensation when they are dead”, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“The stir has inflicted huge financial loss to my constituency”, Gupta said.