Murray philosophical after French Open semi-final defeat to Wawrinka

RAFAEL NADAL IS one match away from a historic 10th French Open title after outclassing Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-4 6-0 at Roland Garros on Friday.

While Wawrinka needed the best part of five hours to defeat world number one Andy Murray, Nadal brushed aside Dominic Thiem, the conqueror of Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Stan Wawrinka beat top-ranked Andy Murray 6-7 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-1 to reach the French Open final.

Gustavo Kuerten marked the 20th anniversary of his first Roland Garros triumph yesterday by backing Rafael Nadal to win 15 French Open titles.

Murray, who said he expected to have more ups and downs at the tournament than he did, believes he can take the positives from the French Open onto grass – specifically Wimbledon, where he will be bidding to retain his title.

Another contender for that accolade: Wawrinka’s flat one-handed backhand, which is so smooth and so unsafe. He obviously hit some greats shots in the fifth, but I didn’t keep the score close enough to put him under pressure.

The third was an absolute thriller as Murray dropped serve early to trail 0-3.

Wawrinka, on the other hand, has never lost a grand slam title match, having won all three of his previous finals, including the 2014 Australian Open showpiece against the Spaniard.

“Actually of the guys left, Nadal might be a little less scared of Murray, who plays a more controlled game”.

He hasn’t dropped a set in any of his matches and has lost just 29 games.

“I feel like I’m sort of in autopilot a little bit, like I know what I should be doing”, Murray said after dispatching Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals in four sets.

The No. 3-seeded Wawrinka, a 32-year-old from Switzerland, reached the fourth Grand Slam final of his career. “That’s why he’s No. 1 in the world”, said Wawrinka of the four hour and 34 minute match.

Wawrinka did not dwell on that setback and earned three break points in the seventh game of the second set, converting the first with a trademark backhand victor down the line.

Stan Wawrinka is coming off a five set win over Andy Murray that took 54 games to decide.

“But I’m happy with what I did on court, the way I was fighting, even if I was down”.

There is no question Nadal has rediscovered his mojo on the clay, but opinion is divided over whether he is back to his very best.

Simona Halep advanced to the semifinals of the French Open after saving a match point, beating Elina Svitolina 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-0.

The third set was a roller-coaster affair with several breaks of serve before Murray took it 7-5.

“I think I don’t need to make more history, no?”

After some fast-paced exchanges at the net, Wawrinka moved to set point with a backhand volley but dinked a routine backhand into the net as Murray levelled for 6-6. “But Stan is playing unbelievable”, said Nadal, who despite his imposing record has split the past six meetings with Wawrinka. Most notable was Wawrinka’s 87 winners to 77 unforced errors, in comparison to Murray’s 36 winners to an equal 36 unforced errors. Solid serving, counter-punching and stunning attack by both men sent the fourth set to a tiebreak without a single break point given up.

“For sure, it wasn’t easy to be two sets to one down”.