Music Special: One Love Manchester Benefit Gig

Last week, American pop star Grande promised to return to Manchester to perform following the atrocity after her gig at the Manchester Arena.

Mulligar singer, Niall Horan, will be performing at this weekends benefit concert in honour of the Manchester attack that happened last week.

The event will come less than two weeks after 22 people died and 116 were injured in a suicide bombing after Grande’s concert at the city’s arena.

Also on the bill at the Old Trafford cricket ground will be Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus.

“Uber will make a donation equal to all Uber fares taken to and from the One Love Manchester Concert to the British Red Cross Society for its We Love Manchester Emergency Fund“, a notice on the Ticketmaster’s United Kingdom website reads.

There were roughly 45,000 tickets available for the show, according to People, and as the Twitter account for the concert confirmed, they had all been purchased in under six minutes.

The concert ticket seller is also policing for scalpers trying to resell tickets.

BBC TV, Radio and the Capital Radio Networks in the United Kingdom will preempt their regular programming to carry the concert.

Following the attack, Grande cancelled several dates on her European tour, but she’s expected to resume her trek after the Manchester benefit show on June 7 in Paris.

Social media users expressed outrage that a charity concert could be turned into a money-making exercise for ticket touts.

An ITV spokesman said: “Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert is bringing artists and the public together, and will raise funds for the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund“.