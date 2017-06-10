N.Korea Fires ‘Scud-Type’ Missile

The South Korean military said it was believed to have been a Scud-type missile that flew 450 km and landed in the sea, the latest in a series of North Korean test launches in recent weeks.

The ballistic missile test is the ninth such test conducted this year and marks the third weekend in a row that North Korea has launched a missile.

North Korea fires what appears to be a short-range ballistic missile, in Pyongyang’s latest test defying world pressure and threats of more sanctions.

South Korea and Japan immediately issued strong protests, with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promising “concrete action” in response to the test, and South Korean Defence Chiefs saying the North would face “strong punishment from our military”.

He said Japan will “take concrete steps with the United States in order to deter North Korea“, although he did not elaborate on specific actions.

A PENTAGON chief has warned of “catastrophic” consequences of a war with North Korea as the rogue nation fired another ballistic missile towards Japan.

“The missile, fired from Wonsan, fell 310 miles from the Sado Island in the Niigata prefecture and 190 miles from the Oki Islands in the Shimane prefecture”, Suga said at the press conference.

The content of that message is open to interpretation, but some see a resolve to ignore US -led pressure, which has included vague threats from President Donald Trump and the arrival in Korean waters of powerful USA military hardware, while also showing that the North can hit US targets near and far.

“The United States confirmed that North Korea has test-launched another ballistic missile”.

“The assessment is there was at least one missile but we are analyzing the number of missiles”, he said.

Despite the missile launches, South Korea under Moon has made tentative steps toward engaging the North by restarting stalled civilian aid and exchange programs.

“This is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions”.

People watch a television broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea.

SEOUL, South Korea  North Korea’s latest missile test Monday may have less to do with perfecting its weapons technology than with showing US and South Korean forces in the region that it can strike them at will.

Besides its regular ballistic missile test-launches, the North carried out two nuclear tests previous year _ in January and September.

It later says it was simulating nuclear strikes on USA military bases in Japan.

“The flight range is about 450km (280 miles)”, the statement said, adding that South Korean and United States experts were analysing the event for further detail.

Moon called a National Security Council meeting on Monday morning to discuss the North’s launch.