Nadal into French Open quarter-finals after Bautista Agut win

Most stunning was the manner of his collapse in the third set.

Djokovic’s victory ties him for second on the all-time Grand Slam win list with Jimmy Connors-the pair now each have 233 lifetime wins to their name at majors.

It was clear Djokovic was a run away favourite heading into that match though. That was only the second time that Djokovic lost a final set by the score of 6-0 in his 937 career tour-level matches. The Spaniard recently won a tournament in Estoril, plus played in the finals of the competition in Rio de Janeiro, and three semi-finals on the courts of Buenos Aires, São Paulo and Indian Wells this year. “That gave me a lot of confidence”, Djokovic said in a courtside interview. It’s hard for me to imagine Nadal losing, but if he does I think it’ll be to Thiem or Djokovic.

Thiem’s performance certainly should not be overlooked. In the Round of 32, Nadal conceded just one game. But Djokovic realises that those past victories are irrelevant.

Djokovic leads the head-to-head series 5-0 and will once again be the clear favorite.

Will Djokovic come out on top against Thiem?

“He’s a friend whom I appreciate very much”, Nadal said of Carreno Busta.

It was the first third-round meeting between two Asian players at Roland Garros, with 2014 US Open finalist Nishikori going on to play Fernando Verdasco for a place in the quarter-finals. “I don’t really like to play against him, because he has a game style which doesn’t fit me at all”.

“I love this sport”. Against Rafa, I played with the last percents I had.

“You have to play the best guys round after round”, Thiem said.

Djokovic says he will not alter his preparation for Wimbledon aside from ensuring the security of his family.

“I have the impression I’m doing things well”.

“At least I’m trying”.

“I will talk to my coach, to my team”. We have spent seven days together.

Djokovic said he hoped his relationship with Agassi, who famously recovered from a slump to win several majors after his 30th birthday, would help him return to form.

The world number two was uncharacteristically flat – particularly during a third-set bagel – as he was humbled in two hours and 17 minutes.

“That’s very tough. It’s understandable that there is a little bit of tough things mentally coming up to him”. He will be facing Nadal, who looks as good as he ever has at Roland Garros.

The 14-time major victor has dropped just 20 games in four matches as he strives to become the first man to win 10 titles at a single Grand Slam.