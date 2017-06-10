Nadal wins 1st set of semifinal against Thiem

Battering the ball as if each shot would determine the match’s outcome, 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka came back to beat No. 1-ranked Andy Murray 6-7 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-1 on Friday and become the oldest French Open finalist in 44 years.

The nine-time champion beat sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in their semifinal.

“I tried to keep fighting, but he played well at the end”, said Murray, the 2016 runner-up to Novak Djokovic. “I just wanted to remain positive, remain in the moment, even when I had to battle hard to stay in the contest”.

With the win, Nadal became just the fifth man in the Open era to reach 10 semi-finals at a single Slam after improving his record at Roland Garros to incredible 77 wins. The way he moves and uses his one handed backhand to manoeuvre his opponents around the court would remind you of his fellow countryman – Roger Federer.

After winning the tournament two years ago, Wawrinka fancied his chances of a repeat 12 months ago only to run into Murray at his most tactically and technically astute. “You know what his game is, you know how well he can play, and you need to accept it”.

It happened at Roland Garros in 1968 and at this year’s Australian Open. “You can be worrying about technique, which is never good when you’re playing matches“, Murray said. He will face Rafael Nadal in the French Open final.

Then, in what was expected to be a third-round ambush, he sailed past Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets and was similarly at ease against Karen Khachanov in the last 16. Murray leads their head-to-head series 10-7, including a four-set victory in last year’s French Open semifinals. Still, the first set went to a tiebreak, that was narrowly won by Murray., 7-6 (6).

However, Wawrinka quickly hit back, breaking first again for 4-3 in the second set and again in the ninth game to level the semi-final, running around a second serve to bury a forehand victor.

“I’m extremely confident about what I do, about how I feel, about all the hard work I have accomplished over the past days, weeks, months, years”, said Wawrinka, victor of a career-best 10 consecutive matches.

“He was pushing me all the time, so was tough for me to find any solution”, recalled the 32-year-old Wawrinka, the oldest man to reach the semifinals in Paris since Jimmy Connors in 1985. Actually, Wawrinka did hit 23 unforced errors, but he also had 22 winners, both numbers more than Murray.

Murray dropped serve in the eighth game, but he broke right back.

Top-ranked Andy Murray of Britain is facing third-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on Court Philippe Chatrier. Murray has dropped a total of three sets through five matches; Wawrinka, Nadal and Thiem have won every set they’ve played so far.

However, Thiem won’t mind being the odd man out. This time, Wawrinka managed to wear down the seemingly tireless Murray, himself a three-time major champion. Despite winning the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Murray has not been playing the sort of tennis we are used to seeing.