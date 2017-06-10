NASA to Fly Probe into Sun’s Atmosphere

The probe will orbit within 3.9 million miles (6.2 million kilometres) of the Sun’s surface and withstand temperatures of almost 1,377 degrees Celsius (2,500 degrees Fahrenheit). This may not sound very close, but still it is a daring attempt by NASA as no other spacecraft has been this closer to sun ever before.

A new NASA mission aims to brush by the sun, coming closer than any spacecraft in history to its scorching heat and radiation in order to reveal how stars are made, the U.S. space agency said Wednesday, May 31. To do so, NASA has covered the probe with an 11.5cm thick carbon-composite heat shield.

At an event at the University in Chicago, NASA announced that it would be naming the spacecraft after Dr Eugene Parker, just days before Dr Parker’s 90th birthday. Those winds scream past Earth at a million miles per hour, and disturbances of the solar wind cause disruptive space weather that impacts our planet.

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, the mission that will bring humanity to the sun, will be sending a spacecraft within 40 million miles of the sun’s surface. Parker Solar Probe is on track for launch during a 20-day window that opens July 31, 2018. Understanding the sun in greater and minute detail can also shed light on Earth and its place in the solar system.

The last time a man-made space craft attempted to get near the sun, it got to within 27 million miles in 1972.

The space agency announced the red-hot mission to the sun Wednesday during a ceremony honoring astrophysicist Eugene Parker, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago. It will also try to find as to why the Sun’s atmosphere has more intense heat than its surface.

The sun’s outer atmosphere, called the corona, is unstable and produces solar wind, which is a stream of charged particles flowing constantly from the sun.

“The solar probe is going to a region of space that has never been explored before”, he said. Scientists have sought answers to these questions for more than 60 years but only recently has thermal engineering advanced to the point where it’s safe to send a probe.

“I’m sure that there will be some surprises”, he added.

“We will finally touch the sun“, she said.