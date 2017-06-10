Nashville Preys On The Penguins And Ties Stanley Cup Series 2-2

Backup Juuse Saros didn’t fare much better, giving up three goals in relief.

The 22-year-old who leads the National Hockey League in playoff goals and is a legit contender for the Conn Smythe trophy watched the Pittsburgh Penguins lift the Stanley Cup last spring on TV as a minor leaguer just getting his feet wet as a pro. Crosby and Evgeni Malkin finished with six shots, but just the lone goal. Hainsey’s second goal of the playoffs came 16:40 into the period.

“He’s a great kid and he works so hard, he takes care of himself and he pays attention to the details”, said Predators defenseman P.K. Subban. The two were seemingly all over each other for the better part of 10 seconds before both were called for holding.

Now, Rinne and the Predators, facing elimination for the first time in the playoffs, will have to win at home on Sunday to extend the series.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from a second consecutive Stanley Cup championship. Phil Kessel scored not long after that.

The series is tied 2-2. He sat for the first month of the playoffs before making his postseason debut in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against Anaheim. Most of the Penguins have won a Stanley Cup. He allowed three goals on nine shots in the first period. They’d go on to hammer the Predators, 6-0. He of four regular-season goals netted his second of the playoffs in the second period, giving the Penguins their 6-0 lead. With his goal, Crosby now has 161 career playoff points and moved past Mike Bossy, Gordie Howe, Al MacInnis and Bobby Smith for 20th all-time by himself. According to him, everyone is exhausted at this time of year, and he realizes how close he and teammates are to making history and having another fun summer.

The Penguins have again gotten to Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne.

“Smarts”, Fenton said is what he saw in Gaudreau the first time he watched him play.

Goalie Matt Murray faced 24 shots but was barely tested, pitching his second shutout of the postseason.

Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette, center, talks with players during a timeout in the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Monday, June 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

Rinne turned the momentum of Game 4 with a great sequence and multiple other great saves. The Pens need to start it off right with a win on home ice.

As Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette notes, Fleury didn’t deserve such a short stick in being replaced by Murray for one poor performance after playing remarkably well in the first two rounds.

The Predators appeared overwhelmed by the magnitude of Game 5. The Sens scored just 48 seconds into the game and then set a franchise record by scoring 3 more goals in 2 minutes and 18 seconds. No goal there, but the Penguins would score moments later on the resulting power play. He also was a minus-2 and received a match penalty for cross-checking Olli Maatta in the face.

Don’t worry, David. We have the whole history lesson on the Predators and catfish right here.

So what do the Pens do in order to take control of the series?