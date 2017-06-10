National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Broker Views On Wall Street

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 4 report.

For the Current Quarter, the growth estimate for National Retail Properties, Inc.is 20%, while for the Next Quarter the stock growth estimate is 28.6%. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. (NYSE:NOV) jumped 0.12% to hit $32.93. The stock declined 1.74% or $0.22 reaching $12.42 on the news. The company rocked its 52-Week High of $53.6 and touched its 52-Week Low of $36.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.39.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company beat the analyst EPS Estimate with the difference of $-0.04.

The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 2.30 on National Retail Properties, Inc.

6 number of analysts have estimated the sales of the company for the quarter, analysts estimated mean sale target of 144.67 million while high and low sale targets are estimated at 148.6 million and 141.42 million respectively. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Over the last week of the month, it was -3.29%, -11.29% over the last quarter, and -10.82% for the past six months.

National Retail Properties (NNN) now has P/E (Price to Earnings) ratio of 33.66 while the company’s industry has 28.37 P/E and the sector P/E is 30.4.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.1656 dividend. (NYSE:NOV) now have an ABR of 2.52.which is marked on a basic 1 to 5 scale, where 1 stands for a Strong Buy and 5 represents Strong Sell. More interesting news about Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Retail Properties of America Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and …” with publication date: May 15, 2017. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is now 130.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Stock Observer and is owned by of Stock Observer. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & global copyright and trademark law. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & worldwide trademark & copyright laws.

Separately, FBR & Co set a $52.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. They now have a United States dollars 48 price target on the stock. The mean target of $46.00 should be compared with the price when the stock was languishing around $36.45 a share. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,884,603.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,280.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $1,566,200 in the last three months.

01/07/2016 – National Retail Properties was downgraded to “market perform” by analysts at Raymond James.