Navy SEAL killed during demonstration

The man was conducting a parachute jump with three other SEALs near Jersey City, N.J., when his parachute failed to open at about noon, military officials said.

In April, Peters was in Gulfport as part of the Leap Frog team that jumped into Jones Park as part of the Naval Week celebration that coincided with the state’s Bicentennial Celebration on the Coast. The victim was not named, pending notification to his family.

U.S. Coast Guard and Jersey City Fire Department marine unit personnel rushed to the scene to pull the SEAL from Morris Canal near the mouth of the Hudson River, according to the Daily Mail.

Remington Peters was 27 years old, the station reported. “He lived live to the fullest and taught us to do the same”. Four SEALs were supposed to land in the park. Scorby added that the cause of the malfunction is being investigated.

They were performing during the Fleet Week, which annually brings together dozens of U.S. warships and thousands of servicemen to New York City. The show was part of Fleet Week, an annual festival dedicated to the USA armed forces which involves dozens of warships and thousands of troops. We’ll be jumping into Liberty State Park today for Memorial Day Weekend… The 15-man team is composed of members of the Navy SEAL community, including active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC) and support personnel. He was a role model who will be “painfully missed”, his family said in a statement released by the U.S. Navy.

The Leap Frogs were also scheduled to jump before a Mets game on Monday – but that event was cancelled following the fatal incident. In June, they are scheduled to perform at Sail Boston 2017 and at Navy Week in Pittsburgh.