NBA Finals 2017 Game 4

Small forward Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 31 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including a four-for-seven mark from three-point range.

James led the way for Cleveland with 39 points while Kyrie Irving added 38 in an electrifying performance. “I can’t be disappointed with the effort and how we played, but they made the plays down the stretch that we didn’t execute defensively or offensively, and they took advantage of it”.

Lue also insisted that his team was better off playing at a high tempo. “We didn’t let a call we didn’t like or a turnover or a missed assignment linger over to the next play”.

Kerr won five National Basketball Association titles as a guard, three of them alongside Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls from 1996-1998 and two more with the San Antonio Spurs.

“We’re stunned. We thought we were going to win”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a member of the 95-96 Bulls team, said after the loss. James bent Golden State’s defense to his will while Irving sliced through it.

But this time, he says, it wasn’t him.

But coming back from 3-0 deficit against an even more talented Warriors team than the one they needed seven games to beat past year is a different story.

LeBron James is not one to shy away from a challenge and on Thursday said he and his Cleveland Cavaliers would not roll over to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals despite the long odds they face.

Durant knows what it’s like to lose an NBA Finals, falling in 2012 to Miami as James won his first career title.

The scary part for Golden State rivals is that the Warriors feel they can get even better. They became the first team to triumph after falling into a 3-1 Finals deficit when they beat the Warriors in seven games past year. “I didn’t talk to these guys when I made my decision and say we better make it to the Finals and be up in the series around this time, this exact date, or I’m not coming”. But all you need to know about James Wednesday is that he was +7 in his withering 46 minutes on the court.

Durant’s team mates were singing his praises after the game and said there was no doubt in their minds whose hands the ball should be in with the game’s result hanging in the balance.

“It’s not over. Job’s not done”, said Durant. “He’s been an incredible player in this league for a long time and I think he senses this is his time, his moment, his team. and I think he’s having the time of his life out there”. “I made a play for the team”.

One win away from 16-0 now, as we wait to see if LeBron and the Cavaliers have anything left after what happened to them over the last three minutes and nine seconds of Game 3 on Wednesday night. The Cavs missed their last eight shots and didn’t score in the last 3:09 of the game.

“I’m drained right now, both mentally and physically”, James said, via Shams Charania of The Vertical. “Another challenge for us, another challenge for us to get better and go against a great team”, he said. “Did some great things. I just felt like we just stayed with it, and eventually our defence kicked in”.

Irving in particular seemed to be buoyed by the home crowd, transforming back into that attacking point guard who finds daylight and lanes when it appears nothing is there, then finishes through a tangle of Warriors defenders.