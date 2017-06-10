NBA Finals 2017: LeBron James in awe of juggernaut Warriors ‘firepower’

This is a star’s league, and the Golden State Warriors have four stars. For the Cavaliers, a win would be the first step toward becoming the first National Basketball Association team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the Finals. But history turned to infamy when they blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers, the biggest collapse in NBA Finals history.

James was equally spectacular with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with Golden State’s depth despite Kevin Love’s 27 points and 19 from Kyrie Irving.

James and Kyrie Irving combined for 77 points, dominating much of the second half, but even their electrifying performance was not enough to put a blemish on the Warriors’ ideal record. “It’s probably the most, most firepower I’ve played in my career”, said James.

“I’ve been working on that shot my whole life”, said Durant, who has averaged 34 points through the first three games of the Finals. To see that go in, that was liberating, man. We’re going to go ahead and call the next one a must-win. They will head into Game 4 with their backs against the wall, staring the offseason straight in the eye.

Durant, though, was not going to be denied.

However, James – who had 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists on Wednesday – is under no illusion as to the scale of the task facing his team when they meet again at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday.

Irving didn’t let that happen in Game 3.

That roster would give these Warriors a chance against any great team from the past – and gives most of their opponents no chance against them.

James was knocked flat in the first quarter, when he accidentally got blasted in the chin by teammate Tristan Thompson’s shoulder.

There was still time left on the clock when James walked off the court in frustration. James shook it off, got up and slowly walked to the bench, and moments later drove for a layup. The Cavs came back from such a deficit previous year. I thought it was ridiculous that this team was created while a trade giving Kobe Bryant Chris Paul was rejected just a few years ago.

“We want to play fast; we don’t want to play in a hurry”, Lue said.

“Well, it’s been a great run but none of that matters unless we can finish the job with this series”, Kerr said.

Cleveland came out full throttle, matching the Warriors step for step and shot for shot in the opening minutes. Curry’s 10 first-quarter free throws matched a playoff record for made shots from the stripe in one period shared with Sarunas Marciulionis, done on April 28, 1992, at Seattle.

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors are now one win away from claiming their first NBA Championship together.