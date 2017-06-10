NBA Finals focus: Breaking down the Warriors’ Game 3 victory

One win from his first championship and probably the NBA Finals MVP award along with it, Durant is the ideal player in the flawless place.

The second quarter featured more of the same as Cleveland set a Finals record with 86 first-half points, shooting 61 percent from the field.

Seven Finals and three championships later, James is facing the same fate.

After last year’s loss, the Warriors re-tooled, to put it lightly, and signed Kevin Durant. “Lebron is always going to be Lebron, but he don’t got what it takes to beat this much of a great team”, one fan said.

“And they’re playing like one of the best teams once again, and obviously this team is built to be able to do that with the talent that they have”.

The Cavs and Warriors just solidified themselves even further into the history books by becoming the first to meet in the NBA Finals three years in a row. No team has blown a 3-0 lead in the National Basketball Association.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star passed Jordan (1,176 points) with his first bucket in Game 4 on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors, an and-1 layup with 9:56 left in the first quarter. I don’t contribute as losing this game because we got exhausted.

Especially when, it turns out, the team he leads still has the fury and focus to rage against what is before them – the Warriors, the end of their quest, and all of us still certain in this series that for Golden State it’s still just a matter time.

As the ball hung in the air, his plan to win a championship, Golden State’s grip on the series, Cleveland’s last-gasp attempt to defend its title, all of it was on the line.

Kevin Durant, who led the way with 31 points, was eager to stay grounded ahead of what could be a decisive contest on Friday.

Durant lost to James and the Miami Heat when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2012 Finals, and didn’t make it back until this year. “They going to give them a chance to let them play with them”. That he took at the end of the Game 3 wasn’t much different than the one he made in Game 7 a year ago or over Thompson on Christmas Day. Irving went for the step back, but because Thompson is 6-foot-7, Irving had to take a deep step back to get free. “That’s exactly what happened throughout the season”, Durant said.

“I didn’t envision anything but being around good people and getting better every single day”, Durant said. They won a championship, and past year, it was the greatest regular-season team we played, probably one of the best postseason teams that everybody’s ever seen as well, but we were just able to overcome that, and they’re playing like one of the best teams once again.

The Warriors popped champagne inside the bowels of Quicken Loans Arena in 2015, having clinched the series in six games.

Similarly, as LeBron’s greatness began to extend to his own teammates last Finals, an unbeatable Warriors team turned into something utterly human. “I can’t be disappointed with the effort and how we played, but they made the plays down the stretch that we didn’t execute defensively or offensively, and they took advantage of it”.