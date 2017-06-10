NBA Finals, Game 3: Warriors 118, Cavaliers 113 (final)

Over the final three minutes and eight seconds of the game, Cleveland did not score. After a Warriors bucket – a Klay Thompson 3-pointer – the officials stopped the game and the Cavaliers called a timeout.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. His next two games: 34 and then a masterful 41-point whopper.

“I don’t even really care”, James said.

Smith, 31, admitted that he believed in the message that the Cavaliers could become the first National Basketball Association team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a playoff series.

Golden State’s victory has Durant one win away from an National Basketball Association title, which is the very reason the four-times scoring champion joined the team a year ago after only reaching the Finals once before. The Steph Curry-esque three-pointer on the next possession that put them up one, Durant grabbing the rebound and firing away from 26 feet before James could close the space.

James knows what’s being said out there, that the Warriors could be the best team ever and that Durant has surpassed him as a player. “I’m pretty good I would think”, he said.

Somehow, the Cavaliers have to change all that. “I think we have grown and matured just mentally of how to just pace yourself through this long year and take every day as a new experience and something that you can kind of take control of”. But the suggestion that perhaps he was looking exhausted, particularly at the end of three quarters in Game 2 apparently got through to James who was ready to when the subject was raised again at shootaround on Wednesday in advance of Game 3.

Korver, whose career 3-point-shooting percentage of 43.1 ranks seventh on the all-time list, missed the open 3. Kevin Love averages 21 points and 14 rebounds.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell estimated that Golden State’s net take of ticket sales (both primary and resale) would be $10,755,000 for Game 5 and $10,965,000 for a Game 7. And I’m confident that we can play that way, and we did it a year ago. “So obviously we know it’s a big challenge, but we look forward to the matchup again”. James dropped to the floor and a hush fell over Cleveland’s crowd as the three-time champ laid in the foul lane like a boxer sprawled on the canvas after taking an upper cut. If somebody is struggling, they can just find someone else with their precision ball movement. Like Irving, Thompson was a handful in the East finals and also through much of the postseason, just by being relentless on the glass and stretching his comfort zone offensively. “And we have done a great job of getting everyone involved and making sure that everyone feels comfortable, but now we need everything and everybody”.

The Cavaliers said they won’t change their lineup or their schemes, insisting they want to play fast even though that’s exactly the way the Warriors like it. “I could say myself saying that, for sure”. A few months later he earned Olympic gold in Rio, was voted to start in the All-Star Game over John Wall and Kyle Lowry for the East, and could make one of the All-NBA teams when the results are announced at the league’s award show later this month.