NBA Finals Game 4: 25 best shots from our photographers

One win from his first championship and probably the NBA Finals MVP award along with it, Durant is the flawless player in the ideal place. LeBron and company will play well again, but much like the first three games, Golden State will prove they just have too many weapons to contain.

James shook off a knee-buckling blow to the chin while scoring 39 and Kyrie Irving added 38 for the Cavs, who took a 113-107 lead with 3:09 left on J.R. Smith’s 3-pointer.

One last note on Cleveland’s 49-point first quarter: The last time a team scored more than that in a first quarter was 1990, when Phoenix dropped 50 on Denver. It’s either a win-win or lose-lose, depending on how you look at it, for Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Gruber: either win the the National Basketball Association title immediately or earn $12 million.

“I want to say what everybody’s thinking”, Rose said after Game Three. It’s sports. You have an opportunity to sign one of the best players, and you can do it, go ahead and do it.

The Cleveland Cavaliers-Golden State Warriors trilogy has ultimately been a flop, because it has become obvious the Warriors are far better than the Cavs.

But they didn’t have Green then and they have Kevin Durant now, two reasons why the Warriors believe they will finish the job this time. Irving was up to 28 points and James had already registered 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

The Warriors have been led in the Finals by Kevin Durant, the ground-shaking free-agent acquisition from last season who was the 2014 MVP and has perhaps reshaped the GoldenState-Cleveland rivalry forever.

“Is it fair? I don’t care”, the 32-year-old said. After the game, it hurt. You feel like you let your teammates down because you didn’t necessarily make the right decision. “It didn’t go in, so yeah”.

Playing a huge part in the Cavs rebirth in this series was Cleveland’s redemption at the three-point line. Cleveland was more aggressive and more physical to start this game, but the biggest difference was just that their looks were going in – particularly from role players.

Warriors: Were trying to become the first team to complete a postseason unbeaten.

The Warriors have essentially taken Tristan Thompson – who’d been a thorn in their side throughout the previous two Finals – out of the third act of the trilogy. He’s 4-of-11 from the floor in the series with 11 combined rebounds. For me, when I left here to go to Miami, we had to build something. The Warriors later flew out to visit Durant in the Hamptons and had a positive meeting that included Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, and Green telling Durant that they’re all willing to sacrifice for him in order to win. On Wednesday night, he finished with 30 points, canning six triples in the process.

And although it appears James, playing in his seventh straight Finals, will again fall short of a championship, Cleveland’s superstar isn’t faulting the Warriors for adding Kevin Durant to a 73-win team.

Game five is back in Oakland on Monday. And they did something no other team had done up until that point.

They are one win away, of course.

James, who has expressed an interest in one day owning a team, said he would try to put together a superpower if he ever had control of a franchise. So by no means are we giving in. The restaurant, RM 212, also has drink specials named after the team’s players. They won a championship (in 2015), and past year it was the greatest regular-season team we had played, probably one of the best postseason teams that everybody’s seen as well, but we were just able to overcome that. They are 15-0 and will trying to finish the NBA’s first flawless postseason with a victory over Cleveland on Friday in Game 4.