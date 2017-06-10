Nearly all WannaCry victims were using Windows 7

According to the BBC, more than 97% of the infections Kaspersky Lab has seen were on machines running on Windows 7, while security ratings firm BitSight said 66% of the infections it saw were machines running on it.

It was also reported that WannaCry has infected more than 200,000 computers around the world and even affected some hospitals in the United Kingdom who were forced to turn away patients after the worm shut down their computer systems.

While the world is taken aback by the unexpected mass-cyber attack, which left millions of computers stock-still and breached, there is a blame game concocting over that is actually accountable for the massive cyber-attack.

“Clearly people who run supported versions of Windows and patched quickly were not affected”, Trustwave’s Mador said.

Several organizations appear to have been caught because they failed to apply a patch that was issued by Microsoft in March.

In a statement the States said: ‘The government would like to reassure Islanders that all States of Jersey departments remain unaffected by the “WannaCry/Wannacrypt” ransomware threat’.

Security experts also found that the worm spread largely by seeking out vulnerable machines on the net by itself. Blocking systems and files until a ransom was paid, the ransomeware deleted files within days if users refused to pay up.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it will continue to support Windows 7 until 2020, however, Markus Nitschke, Head of Windows at Microsoft Germany previously warned users, particularly business owners, of the dangers of using the operating system.

However, Windows 7 held over 98% of the total number of infections, which is unfortunate seeing as it’s still the most popular operating system that Microsoft has released so far. Windows 10 represented 15 per cent of infections, while Windows 8, 8.1, Vista and XP made up the remainder.

Windows 10 can be many things, and many users criticize it hard. “The Windows XP count is insignificant”. While affected Windows XP devices counted for hardly 0.1 percent, Window 2008 R2 Server accounted for 1.5 percent of the entire devices hacked.

Raiu told ArsTechnica UK that the infected Windows XP machines were likely manually infected by their owners for testing purposes.