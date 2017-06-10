Nebraska State Soccer Association investigating tournament

Mili Hernandez is 8-years-old and sports a short haircut.

“We showed them all different types of IDs”, said Mili’s sister, Alina.

An 8-year-old girl from Nebraska was barred from playing in the finals for the Springfield Soccer Club’s girls tournament as organizers for the event insisted she was a boy.

Even worse is the organizers banned her whole team from competing.

Organisers however said that it was a typo on the team roster that was the reason behind her disqualification and not the way she looked.

“They didn’t want to listen”, Hernandez said. “While we are disappointed that a player was denied the opportunity to play, that decision was made by entities other than the Nebraska State Soccer Association“.

Mili’s coach, Mario Torres says he got a call from an organizer of the tournament Sunday morning, informing him Mili was listed as a boy on the roster.

The Hernandez family, Mili’s team and the Springfield club’s attorney have not returned Associated Press messages.

She has explained that she believed the tournament thinks she is a boy largely because of her short hair. Her father Gerardo Hernandez is supportive of his daughter’s passion, saying, “It’s what she likes”. Even after being shown documentation that she’s a girl, organizers refused to budge. Her team was disqualified from a tourney cause they thought she was a boy because of a clerical error that wasn’t handled properly.

The team has filed a complaint with the Nebraska State Soccer Association.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King then replied to Hamm’s tweet and encouraged Mili to “take Mia up on her offer”.

Some of soccer’s biggest female stars showed support for Hernandez, including World Cup victor Mia Hamm and two-time Olympic gold medalist Abby Wambach.