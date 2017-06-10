New iPhone feature can block texts while driving

“We think this is going to be a real important step in safety in the vehicle”, he said.

A specific release date for iOS 11 has not yet been announced. CNET reported that iOS beta is available for developers Monday.

The secret is officially out: Apple is taking on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker, called the HomePod.

Siri also supports translations now.

This will make it easier for you to access your content from any Apple device, and provide a better OneDrive experience on every platform. While numerous rumored iOS 11 features we were excited about failed to make an appearance – there’s no Dark Mode option, for instance – we did see a number of new features that should make the iOS user experience much more useful and intuitive. If the device detects that you’re in a moving vehicle, the screen will remain black without any notifications, and if you try to turn it on it will remind you not to fiddle with your phone while driving.

The company also introduced its updated operating system for the Apple Watch.

Of course, there’s only so much time Apple can devote to going over new iOS features. It’s available to stream directly on Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad.

By using 3D Touch users can long press for more options and information.

iOS 11 unlocks the full potential of iPad. The new features earning the most applause from the audience, however were the ability to block videos from automatically playing in Safari and intelligent tracking prevention, essentially stopping those pesky targeted ads from following you around the internet.

Maps: Navigation, airports, and lane guidance updates. That would be a big deal for iOS, especially for power users that want to use the iPad as a replacement for a traditional PC or laptop.

Apple will also be updating the way the App Store looks, providing more options for smaller developers to promote their apps.

“These are by far the most powerful iPads we’ve ever created with the world’s most advanced displays featuring ProMotion, the powerful new A10X Fusion chip and the advanced camera system of iPhone 7″.