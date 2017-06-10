New iPhone feature to block texts while driving

Want your child to stop texting while driving?

A fortunately for privacy conscious users, a new feature, spotted in the iOS 11 developer preview, appears to give users the ability to control location access for all apps (including Uber, which previously gathered users’ location data even after a ride had ended and they were no longer using the app).

The company also updated its desktop operating system, called High Sierra, which it says sees its Safari search engine perform 80% faster than Chrome. The same goes for the iPad 4. Specifically, iOS 11 now enables users to get a clearer snapshot of where their storage is being used up while also providing quick solutions help to clear up space. The new iOS will now guarantee iMessages app to remain perfectly synced across all of other devices.

The first iPhone 5 went on sale almost five years ago and was the last Apple smartphone to be overseen by Steve Jobs. Yesterday was no exception with a refresh to the MacBook and iMac lines, a new HomePod speaker being unveiled, the iMac Pro getting a preview, and finally, Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The company began this effort a year ago by adding a new option to iOS 10 that grants apps access to your location only while they’re actively being used.

Right now, iOS 11 is only available to developer account holders so the impact of this change is initially limited.

Other hardware announced included a new iMac Pro that will be released in December, and substantial updates to the iPad, laptop and desktop ranges. The good news is that Apple has not removed the headphone jack, meaning that you are still able to use your headphones without any problems on the new iPad.

iOS 11 includes a dock, just like on MacOS, that is always there (unless you swipe to hide it) as you multitasking between apps.

In New York, a father whose son was killed by a texting driver has joined forces with Cellebrite, a technology company based in Israel, to create a device that could allow police to tell whether a driver had been texting, swiping or clicking at the time of an accident.

The iPhone screen will also be locked to prevent drivers from using many of their apps while driving.

Users will be able to access Apple and Google maps for navigation, but the feature will not let drivers input destinations while the vehicle is in motion.