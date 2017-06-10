New iPhone will include ‘do not disturb’ while driving feature

When Apple released iOS 10.1 in October 2016, users trying to open a 32-bit app on an updated device would receive a warning message telling them that it may slow down their iPhone.

In iOS 10 and previous versions, users had to delete the app and reinstall it without the relevant data and documents to free up some storage space.

The Do Not Disturb While Driving function is a part of the iOS 11 operating system, revealed at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California yesterday.

Redesigned control center: Apple has done a complete redesign of the iOS control center with iOS 11.

IOS 11 has brought along a host of new features, some targeted to exclusively elevate iPad experience, and some focused on improving both – the iPhone and iPad.

iOS 11 will come with lots of features which will make the iPhone and iPad even easier to use. This means any of the company’s mobile devices that feature an A7 or newer chip. So it senses when you are driving and it turns your iPhone to the “do not disturb” mode.

Whereas Wi-Fi Sense automatically shares the Wi-Fi credentials with all your contacts, the Wi-Fi sharing feature in iOS 11 requires you to manually accept each iPhone and iPad that wants to connect to your network.

In-app purchases will also be added to store pages, meaning gamers will no longer have to navigate a title’s in-game menus to purchase additional content. On that page, you will see the option for Offload Unused Apps.

If you still try to see your phone screen in motion, it will remain blank thanks to this feature. As of now, only developer account holders are able to use the iOS 11.

“We’ve created a truly individualised experience with the smartest Activity and Workout apps, the Siri watch face that shows you the information you need when you need it and we’re seamlessly bringing users their favourite music right on their wrist”.