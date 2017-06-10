New Kaby Lake iMacs arrive from Apple

New iMacs will be upgradeable to 64GB of RAM on 27-inch configurations and 32GB RAM on the 21.5-inch models.

“The fundamental issues were more memory and more flexible options of the CPU”, said Frank Gillett, an analyst at Forrester Research, of what lie at the root of last year’s complaints. Ternus also confirmed that the entire lineup will ship with Intel’s seventh-generation Kaby Lake processors.

The solid-state-drives (SSDs) in the new MacBook Pro are faster as well-up to 50 percent over the SSD in the previous models, according to Apple.

Graphics on iMac are much more powerful across the line with the new Radeon Pro 500-series graphics with up to 8GB of vRAM.

This iMac Pro which will become available by December will come in three versions of processors – an 8-core, a 10-core and an 18-core Xeon processor.

The iMac Pro wasn’t the only computer announced during the show. Featuring a new, next-generation compute core and up to 16GB of on-package high-bandwidth memory (HBM2), iMac Pro with the Vega GPU delivers up to an fantastic 11 Teraflops of single-precision compute power for real-time 3D rendering and immersive, high frame rate VR. How does 11 Teraflops of single precision and 22 Teraflops of half precision compute sound? Finally, we can look forward to two new Thunderbolt 3 ports on the backside of the device. The Nbase-T Ethernet supports 1Gb, 2.5Gb, 5Gb, and 10Gb Ethernet using a RJ-45 connector.

Apple is both a software and hardware company, so it makes sense that they are wanting to push the iMac Pro as a VR creation tool. The latest beta (10.12.2 Beta 2) supposedly already has improved support for external graphics cards. This when clubbed with the new APFS file system of Mac OS High Sierra, is expected to result in major operating differences for memory intensive processes in real world performance. But this is a whole other level of unnecessary, especially when you factor in just how many customers would shell out for mice and keyboards in a color beyond bland Apple white. Now also included with it is discrete graphics and more video memory.

“It’s unclear if they’re going to do a stand-alone, headless Mac Pro”, said Gillett, when asked whether he took the iMac Pro to be a stop-gap until the Mac Pro appears in 2018. By way of contrast, HP Inc’s Z2 Mini workstation starts at $694, a price that buys you a machine that can’t match the Pro for RAM, storage or core count and doesn’t include a screen.