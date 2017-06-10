New Little Mix Video Features ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars

You have to hand it to ‘Little Mix” – they give good video, and their latest one for new single “Power’ is no different.

The girls – Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall – just dropped their brand new video for “Power“, which features rapper Stormzy.

Power is the fourth single taken from the girls’ platinum-selling album Glory Days and, after what feels like an eternity, we finally have a visual to accompany it. The video espouses female empowerment and luscious dancing.

In it, he’s heard rapping about independent women, adding: “You can be a woman and a boss and wear the pants at the same time”.

In the video Stromzy is seen getting a haircut from women as he raps: “You can be a woman and a boss and wear the pants at the same time”. The video really represents this.it’s literally GIRL POWER taking over!

The Little Mix mums even make a cameo and we’re going to put it out there: best Little Mix video.

Little Mix are joined by their mothers in the fashion-forward music video.

Here at Metro.co.uk we couldn’t get enough of the song, now we can’t get enough of the video.