New search underway near home of London Bridge terrorists

Butt, 27, was named as one of the three men who killed seven people on Saturday night when they ploughed into people at London Bridge before getting out to stab people at random at nearby Borough Market.

Zaghba was shot dead by police along with two other accomplies after Saturday’s deadly rampage in which seven people were killed and 48 were injured.

As a clearer picture of Butt as an Islamist agitator emerged so did details of his childhood, with some reports suggesting the sudden death of his father could have propelled him towards radicalisation. Butt was previously known to security agencies and had appeared in a British TV documentary called “The Jihadis Next Door“.

A friend told the BBC Asian Network he reported Butt to the anti-terror hotline after he began expressing increasingly radical views and justifying terror attacks, but he was never arrested.

Dozens of people also gathered at St Ann’s Square in Manchester, where tributes have been left to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing two weeks ago. He was also regular visitor of local gym and swimming pool.

“It was wrong what he was doing”, Gasparri said. In the film, he was seen with a group unfurling a black-and-white flag associated with the Islamic State group. “I got very angry”.

Hazik Rahman from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community said the attackers had abused Islam, and that the event showed that the city would stand united in the face of extremism. He travelled with a backpack and a one-way ticket, the newspaper said.

The second alleged attacker was identified by police as Redouane, who alternately used the surname Elkhdar, and claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan. A new search was underway Tuesday in Ilford, just north of Barking, as authorities tried to determine whether the group had accomplices.

Police said they were still working to establish the identity of the third attacker. Twelve others taken into custody have since been released.

May’s chief rival in Thursday election, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, has seized on this fact and called for her resignation on Monday.

May served as home secretary for six years before becoming prime minister last year, a period in which the number of police dropped by about 20,000 officers.

The hospital said Ms Boden was “an outstanding nurse and a hugely valued member of the staff team in Theatres Recovery, described by her colleagues as “one in a million” who always went the extra mile for the patients in her care”.

May did not answer repeated questions from reporters on her cuts, but said counter-terrorism budgets had been protected and police had the powers they needed.

In particular, the revelation that at least one of the attackers, Khuram Butt, was well known to security services has raised concerns that they lack the resources to prevent attacks.