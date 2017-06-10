New story trailer released for Middle-earth: Shadow of War

While we didn’t get any real new gameplay, the game’s story appears to be getting much darker and more ambiguous.

The story trailer features both series protagonist Talion and Celebrimbor as they wield the power of the New Ring and use it to assemble an army to fight against Sauron and his Nazgul.

Shadow of War story trailer reveals some of the characters Talion and Celebrimbor will be crossing paths with on their quest to destroy Sauron. Just when you thought you were able to walk away from “another licensed action game”, WB shows up to drag you back on to the hype train. This will include massive siege battles and smaller main missions as we saw in Battle for Middle Earth. Eventually, it seems, Talion goes along with the plan, as he and Celebrimbor can be seen raising an army in Mordor as the collective Bright Lord.

The story seems to point towards Talion and Celebrimbor slipping from their original objective, their goals slowly mutating from “stop Sauron and free Middle-earth” to “Conquer Mordor for ourselves”, calling themselves the “Bright Lord”.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War was set to release on August 22nd but has been delayed to October 10th. MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR, THE LORD OF THE RINGS, and the names of the characters, items, events and places therein are trademarks of The Saul Zaentz Company d/b/a Middle-earth Enterprises under license to Warner Bros. It will be available for Xbox One, PC and PS4 upon release.