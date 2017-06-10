New York AG’s office investigating Eric Trump’s charity

That A.G.’s office is the same one that has been investigating the Donald J. Trump Foundation since the fall and that case remains open.

Eric Schneiderman’s office, which had previously been investigating the Donald J. Trump Foundation, is now looking into the Eric Trump Foundation for potential violation of state laws, a spokesman told Forbes.

This after a Forbes report, based on IRS filings, alleged the Eric Trump Foundation funneled money intended for St. Jude for other charities and purposes.

According to Forbes, Eric Trump’s foundation – before his father became President – funneled some of the millions of dollars it raised for child cancer research to the Trump Organization.

The publication also found a number of Eric Trump Foundation payments to other charities – some of which in turn paid the Trump Organization for charity events of their own at its golf courses – that coincided with the appointment of 14 new foundation board members, “the majority of whom owed all or much of their livelihoods to the Trump Organization”.

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has started to look into Eric Trump’s foundation.

Eric Trump has hosted charity golf tournaments since 2007 to benefit St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

During the past decade, the Eric Trump Foundation has raised over $16.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, including more than $3.6 million to St. Jude and other worthwhile causes just in 2016 alone. “Meanwhile, Trump businesses billed the Trump campaign, fueled by small outside donors, more than $11 million to use his properties, chefs and private aircraft”. Eric Trump himself told Forbes, who interviewed him for its story, that “We get to use our assets 100% free of charge”.

Forbes reported that the Eric Trump Foundation, which has suspended operations, paid the Trump family business over the past seven years for use of one of the organization’s golf courses, funds which he allegedly said were being donated almost in full to the children’s cancer charity.

After costs for the tournament ballooned from $46,000 to $142,000 in 2011, one person familiar with the charity said that Donald Trump “had a cow” and “flipped”.

Eric Trump wasted no time lashing out at critics on Twitter after his charity came under fire following the Forbes report on Tuesday. “‘He said, ‘I don’t care if it’s my son or not, everybody gets billed”.

Needless to say, Owens – who used to run the IRS’ nonprofit division – says there are several red flags that may indicate the violation of NY state laws.