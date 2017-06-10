New York Yankees to Push Back Masahiro Tanaka’s Next Start

NY (35-23) has won three straight, outscoring rivals Boston and Baltimore 25-3 over the last three nights, to equal a season high at 12 games over.500. That’s the good news.

INDIANS 7, WHITE SOX 3: Edwin Encarnacion hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Corey Kluber won his second straight start since coming off the disabled list and Cleveland won at home.

The Yankees made a decision to push him back a day and start him Monday night against the lighter-hitting Angels.

Whether they’re able to do so this weekend is another question. Tanaka has dropped five straight starts and is 2-5 with an 8.50 ERA over his last seven.

The right-hander is 8-7 with a 4.93 ERA in 20 career starts against the Yankees. He’s been throwing really well too.

MARLINS 12, PIRATES 7: Giancarlo Stanton smashed a home run over the batter’s eye at PNC Park, Tyler Moore went deep twice for the second multihomer game of his career and the Miami Marlins pounded the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 12-7 on Friday night.

“We decided today. He’s seen Baltimore a lot already this year, so we just felt let’s just give him an extra day”, Girardi said.

Facing the Orioles for the third time, the left-hander struck out three in the first inning and pitched out of trouble in the second following Schoop’s 454-foot drive into the elevated bleachers beyond Baltimore’s bullpen in left-center.

That also will allow Tanaka – who is 5-6 with a 6.55 ERA, including 0-5 with a 10.72 ERA in his last five starts – to take a second turn against a weak club, the A’s, on June 16. That was part of a streak of 11 consecutive 6+ inning starts, and 10 out of 11 quality starts, to begin the season. He lost for the fourth time in his last five starts despite allowing three earned runs or less for the 12th time. This is the only game where the Orioles have a good pitcher going and even it’s not going to be easy. He is 44-22 in the majors, and his highest ERA in three previous big league seasons was 3.51 in 2015. “Especially since last season I got myself in a hole”. In his place is the Severino who wowed the prospect-industrial complex prior to the 2015 season and was a top 50 prospect in baseball.

Montgomery scattered three hits and three walks on the afternoon.

Severino has faced the O’s twice this year.

Bundy was charged with three runs and five hits. That’s one of only two starts this year where Severino has allowed more than three earned runs.

Cashner (3-5) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. He’ll look to replicate this fine effort when he does battle against the Orioles on Friday.

Masahiro Tanaka, who has been struggling in the 2017 season, will have his next start pushed back a day by Joe Girardi.

Now we arrive to the curious case of Masahiro Tanaka. “I feel ready”, he said through an interpreter. “I feel like I understand what I need to do”.