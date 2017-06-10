NHL: Nashville: Shutting down Pittsburgh’s stars not possible every game

The Pittsburgh Penguins put together their most complete performance of the postseason on Thursday night and throttled the Nashville Predators, 6-0, in a crucial Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final.

A outcome of a loss in Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night, the Nashville Predators have no choice but to win two games to earn the prize.

The question for the Penguins, who are one win away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions, is whether they can get that same team-wide effort on the road in Game 6 on Sunday, where they had so much trouble.

Sidney Crosby, Penguins – The Penguins fed off their captain from the get-go and Crosby finished with three assists, the 56th multi-point playoff game of his career. While Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena played host to Game 5, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena hosted a sold-out watch party.

Three teams have lost by six goals but each rebounded to win the next game, including the Ducks’ 7-1 loss to Edmonton in Game 6 of their second-round series followed by a 2-1 victory over the Oilers in Game 7. We’re focusing on the next one now, and I think we understand what we need to do to be better.

Crosby and Nashville’s P.K. Subban got in a tangle on the ice behind the Penguins net late in the first, with Crosby bouncing Subban’s helmeted head off the ice. Nashville Predators’ Viktor Arvidsson (38) and Pittsburgh Penguins’ Carl Hagelin (62) trade punches during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native, who guided the Penguins to their fourth Stanley Cup previous year, has a.925 save percentage in the playoffs.

But for Pittsburgh outsiders and casual fans, Crosby’s antics last night were a vivid reminder of exactly why they don’t like him in the first place. The Predators goalie, who gave up only two goals in two games in Nashville, gave up two goals in his first six minutes.

Sidney Crosby didn’t prepare any differently before Thursday’s game, his teammates assure.

The best news we could receive from this ass-spanking is that Ryan Ellis isn’t actually injured. The two fell and Crosby pinned Subban down, repeatedly bashing his head into the ice.

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) stops a shot against Nashville Predators left wing Pontus Aberg (46), of Sweden, during the period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Monday, June 5, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.

“I don’t know if anybody shakes off a game like that that quickly”, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “But we really liked the way we played in Game 1”. Center Evgeni Malkin and forward Phil Kessel combined for five points, shrugging off external concerns about their lack of production.

“I don’t know what he was trying to do”, Crosby said. Subban dismissed the impromptu wrestling match as “just hockey”.

The Penguins poured it on from the get-go, overwhelming the Predators from the opening faceoff and opening up a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period.

The junkyard dog approach to hockey for the Stanley Cup Final debutants has a history: It is the Predators’ on-ice version of Stanley, the blue mutt with a bone clenched between his teeth.

“I’m not an official so I’m not going to judge what’s over the line and what’s not”, Subban said. But regardless, it’s hard to ignore just how many goals have found their way past the 34-year-old in the three games at PPG Paints Arena: 11 on just 45 shots for a.756 save percentage.

That, more broadly, is how Murray describes his ability to cooly handle the spotlight – “just worry about doing my job and trying to give the team the best chance to win”.

All five games of the series have been won by the home team with Game 6 ahead in Nashville on Sunday night. That team came back to win the next game. Once again, the host has gotten off to an extremely strong start.

“You have to find the point of when a player is healthy enough to get back in the lineup and when they’re not healthy enough to get back and be able to contribute and play at a level that is needed right now at this point in the season”, said Laviolette.

Returning to Pittsburgh for Game 5, the series suddenly felt exactly the same as the first two games. Like I said, there’s coverage that’s missed after that.