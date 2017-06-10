NHL: Predators even things up at Stanley Cup

When the Nashville Predators needed their best player to step up and play better than he did in the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final; Pekka Rinne rose to the occasion.

The Penguins’ penalty kill had yielded four goals in this series, but they locked things down against the Predators in Game 4.

It’s now a best-of-three match-up for the Stanley Cup trophy starting with Game 5 Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

Gaudreau scored what proved to be the game victor early in the second period but his wraparound goal was only awarded after a random horn sounded 35 seconds later to stop play and initiate a video review.

Gaudreau tallied his third goal of the series Monday while playing just his sixth Stanley Cup Playoffs game. He allowed three goals on 25 shots and saw his record in games following a playoff loss drop to 7-1.

Rinne finished the game with 23 saves at better than 95 percent. “It’s a great feeling”.

It was Crosby’s first goal in the Final since June 4, 2009, in Game 4 against Detroit – a span of 12 straight games.

Justin Schultz and Ian Cole – The Penguins defence pairing was on for two goals against (and Schultz was on for the empty-netter against) in a 4-1 Game Four loss. “Honestly, I thought for the most part I played pretty well tonight”. Dierks Bentley became the latest in a long line of star musicians to sing the national anthem at a Predators home playoff game. Both of those droughts came to an end when Crosby took a Brian Dumoulin feed and scored on a breakaway at 15:57 of the first period.

Murray didn’t think Calle Jarnkrok’s rebound goal should have counted due to goalie interference, even after a coach’s challenge failed to do so.

Just 66 seconds later, Crosby tied it up for Pittsburgh on a dazzling breakaway.

With the score tied 1-1 in the second period, it was Rinne who stopped Chris Kunitz on a breakaway. And then came Gaudreau’s goal, confirmed only after the horn sounded and officials reviewed the play.

“I would’ve voted for our ’87 team”, Wayne Gretzky said.

Crosby somehow caught Nashville’s defence napping and slipped unnoticed behind Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi, taking a breakaway pass from Dumoulin and beating Rinne on a backhand deke.

Gaudreau never made much of an impact in the junior ranks but has made a quick impression on the game’s biggest stage and Predators coach Peter Laviolette said the player deserves all the credit. They seemed to be flying the zone a little bit, and they caught us a couple times.

Viktor Arvidsson have given Nashville a two-goal lead over Pittsburgh after two periods in Game 4. James Neal started the play, getting the puck to captain Mike Fisher who fed the puck up to Arvidsson while falling to the ice. Arvidsson beat Murray under his glove, putting the puck just inside the right post at 13:08. “Maybe if I make the save there, it’s a different game”, Murray said. With his goal, Crosby now has 161 career playoff points and moved past Mike Bossy, Gordie Howe, Al MacInnis and Bobby Smith for 20th all-time by himself. But in order for the Predators to win this series, Rinne will have to channel his Conn Smythe favorite and home play in Pittsburgh once for the Preds to lift the Cup. Enough people turned out to fill up Broadway for three blocks with three giant TV screens, even with Nashville opening up a downtown amphitheater for fans to watch.

A fan in Nashville added some flair to the tradition of throwing catfish on the ice, sending one over the glass with a bedazzled top hat and a toy penguin in its mouth Monday night.