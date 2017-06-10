Nicola Sturgeon: independence played a part in SNP losses

John Swinney said the SNP would “have to be attentive to that” – suggesting perhaps the party could draw back from its proposals.

While in the U.K.as a whole the election has been about whether Prime Minister Theresa May could unite the country behind her Brexit vision and trounce Labour, in Scotland the political dynamic is different and the question was whether the nationalists have peaked.

Stephen Gethins clung on to his North East Fife seat by just two votes, in one of the closest battles Westminster has seen.

Davidson, whose colourful humour and approachability has won her many fans, notched up the Conservatives’ best result since 1983 north of the border.

We have heard the First Minister say she will “reflect” on the matter.

Labour and Liberal Democrats have also made gains in Scotland, in a swing some pundits are describing as a rejection of Scottish independence.

The SNP remains Scotland’s biggest party Despite the punishing losses, including former first minister Alex Salmond as well as the party’s current deputy leader Angus Robertson failing to win seats.

Speaking at a press conference at her Bute House residence in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said SNP MPs would also try and use their influence in a hung parliament to stop a hard Brexit.

“We saw that and we felt that”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has conceded her plans for a second vote were “undoubtedly” a factor as the SNP lost 21 seats and saw its vote drop by 13%. “[There is] a lot of thinking for the SNP to do”.

While the loss of seats pushes the issue of a second referendum onto a back burner for now, opinion polls show about 45 percent of Scottish voters support independence.

Nowhere was this more apparent than in the Scottish debate earlier this week, in which Sturgeon suggested Dugdale had said Labour might change its position on holding a second Scottish vote after the European Union referendum.

The Conservatives went from just one MP in Scotland to 13, ensuring the party has a nationwide working majority in the United Kingdom – keeping Theresa May in power. Tory MSP Murdo Fraser told BBC Radio Scotland that the projection was an “astonishing decline”. We have to wait and see how things shake out.

She said as a party with significant parliamentary representation she would be willing to be part of a “progressive alternative” to a Conservative government if there is a need for a coalition.

“However, we had bitterly disappointing losses and my heartfelt thanks go to all of our brilliant candidates who were not re-elected. We have always said that we would work in alliance with others to promote progressive policies to build a fairer country”, Sturgeon said.

I know that might get an audible gasp from all those that were dreaming of a halcyon leftist Corbyn-led Labour government taking the reins of power from Theresa May, or those that had been led to believe by the polls that this election merely served to reinforce the Tory hold.

It follows the Scottish Tories recording their best result in a general election for more than three decades on Thursday, with their tally of MPs increased from one to 13.

Ms Sturgeon’s party ended the night with 35 MPs and just under 37 per cent of the vote – a result substantially down on the 50 per cent they secured in 2015, which gave them 56 MPs.

In Britain’s constantly shifting political landscape, she has reached Scottish voters by sticking to a message they not only understand but care about, as well as being more ordinary than the elite associated with her party 400 miles (644 km) down south in London.