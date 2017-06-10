“The U.S. exported 1 million barrels of oil a day during some months so far this year – double the pace of 2016 – and is on track to average that amount for all of 2017”, The Journal said in a subscription-only story, citing its own analysis of data from the U.S. Energy Department and the International Trade Commission.

A leaked top-secret National Security Agency document indicates that Russian hacking efforts around the U.S. presidential election were much broader and more pervasive than originally known-and certainly state-sponsored.

Prosecutors warned U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Epps that victor might have more stolen secrets.

“We don’t know how much more she knows and how much more she remembers”, Solari said.

Winner’s request for bond was denied. He said the nature of the crime, the weight of the evidence, the defendant’s history and the potential danger to the community weighed against her release. Who with her cat and serving her family a vegetarian meal of barbecued jackfruit.

Solari said victor also confessed to her mother during a recorded jailhouse phone call, saying: “Mom, those documents”.

She added: “I can’t ever call her a traitor or even believe that”.

Winner allegedly told her mother she needed to “go nuclear with the press“, emulating the strategy which ultimately won Chelsea Manning her freedom, according to Winner-Davis’ statements.

Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis; stepfather, Gary Davis; and a friend testified in court. Her parents and a friend testified she was a straight-A student, that she was an animal lover and that she had no criminal convictions.

The charge victor faces carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“Because my client is a millennial and she knows how to use technology, that’s somehow proof of evil intent”, said Titus Nichols, Winner’s defense attorney. “They are scratching and clawing to build a mountain out of a molehill”.

Shackled and handcuffed, victor was wearing an orange jumpsuit and an impassive expression.

When FBI agents arrested 25-year-old federal contractor, Reality Leigh Winner, at her Augusta home this weekend, local residents were in total disbelief.

“The U.S. Government Agency conducted an internal audit to determine who accessed the intelligence reporting since its publication”. Victor faces a charge of “gathering, transmitting or losing defense information”.

According to a Justice Department press release, victor was a federal contractor from Augusta, Georgia, and was charged by the Southern District of Georgia for “removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet”.

The case against victor was announced less than an hour after The Intercept published the secret NSA document.

The leaked NSA report focused on a vendor that had contracts with eight states: California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New York, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

According to an article published by The Intercept on June 5, the NSA report states Russian military intelligence officials executed a cyberattack on a USA voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials days before last November’s presidential election.

Winner, 25, was arrested by the FBI Saturday, hours after The Intercept published a secret NSA report alleging Russian interference in U.S. voting machine software.

“Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate actors … executed cyber espionage operations against a named USA company in August 2016, evidently to obtain information on elections-related software and hardware solutions”.

According to WSB-TV, the feds seized hand-written notes from Winner’s home that expressed a desire to burn down the White House and travel to terror hot-spots to meet terrorist leaders. Victor is now being held at the Lincoln County Jail, located about 64 kilometres northwest of Augusta.