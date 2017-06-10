No questioning Durant’s decision now as Warriors near title

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 on Wednesday to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the NBA Finals and move to within one game of an unprecedented ideal run through the playoffs.

This is the third straight NBA Finals showdown between the two teams.

The Cavaliers lost 118-113 in Wednesday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals to go down 3-0 in the series. Curry and Durant helped the Warriors to a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals series.

Cleveland led for most of the second half and looked ready to hand the Warriors their first loss of the playoffs but Durant picked his team up off the floor and delivered the victory with 14 fourth-quarter points. As it turns out, the players willing to take short-term deals are usually near the end of their career and don’t offer much value. “He knew he was taking that shot the whole way”.

Durant has been nails this postseason, delivering time and time again for a team that was championship quality months before he signed on. And, the first quarter in which the Warriors outscored the Cavs 40-34 and the teams combined for 130 possessions, was the fastest James’ career – regular or postseason – spanning 5,100 quarters. “And now that you can look ahead to Friday, all our focus is on that”, Curry said.

“With Steph and K.D., you’re talking about guys who handle the ball, shoot from range, cut, who are kind of used to playing off the ball, so that transition was pretty smooth”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Kevin. Durant. Cold. Blooded. Klay Thompson, who scored 16 first-quarter points, accounted for a game-high six 3-pointers. “They got stops and then they made play after play down the stretch”. “This has been the best team in our league the last three years”. He dribbled right toward James and, without hesitation, pulled up for a 26-foot 3-pointer that found nothing but the net. Except when you’re playing the greatest team in National Basketball Association postseason history.

Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1980s or Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in the early 00s for the Los Angeles Lakers, and even 1990s Chicago’s tandem of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen – these stellar pairings have nothing on Golden State’s dynamic duo.

Golden State’s last four-game losing streak was more than four years ago.

They were winning by 16.9 points per game through the previous 14, which would easily be another National Basketball Association record. But a nugget about the Warriors practice facility from Baxter Holmes of ESPN starts to put into perspective just how good the Warriors sharpshooters are and just how much they work on their craft. He came in carrying a broom and exchanged some words with one fan who wasn’t happy about his brash gesture.

“I think it’s just part of my calling to just go against teams in the midst of a dynasty”, James said on Thursday.

“I never been in this position before”, said Durant, long accused of not being able to win the big game.

One of the options Lue has heading into Wednesday’s Game 3 is to bench struggling starting guard JR Smith for Iman Shumpert, who played well defensively in Game 2 but wore himself out guarding Durant and needed IV fluids afterward. James became the first player to appear in 20 or more Finals games with two franchises. In Game 1 they were 11-for-31 from downtown and in Game 2 they went 8-for-29.