‘No reason’ to cancel Trump’s United Kingdom visit

“Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement”, Trump tweeted on Monday.

Donald Trump Jr. gave an interview to Good Morning America on Tuesday, where he defended his father for attacking Sadiq Khan while the London mayor is still dealing with the aftermath of a terror attack in his city.

Theresa May has finally condemned US President Donald Trump’s Twitter attacks on London Mayor Sadiq Khan as “wrong”.

Mr Khan told the Press Association: “I’ve said for a long time that I think that the invitation from Prime Minister Theresa May to Donald Trump for a state visit was premature”.

Khan also said that he thinks a planned state visit to the United Kingdom for Trump should be called off. He was clear to note the conditional nature of his rejection of Trump, telling the British broadcaster, “When you have a special relationship, it is no different from when you have got a close mate”.

Trump’s escalation, as the U.K.’s capital city returns to normal after the London Bridge attack, puts May in a hard position in the closing stages of a tightening election race.

President Trump’s Twitter account may be popular among his fans at home, but his latest missives are complicating the work of American diplomats overseas.

Asked why he opposes a state visit, Mr Khan said: “Let’s not overdo it, I’m not in a war with Donald Trump“.

However, the Journal noted that the mayor’s tweet was referring to increased presence of police in the wake of the attack.

In the recent two days a group of terrorists killed seven people and injured many on London Bridge, Trump tweeted several times and used it to promote his travel ban, for being blocked by the courts.

“It’s extraordinary that Trump from cavernous depths of his scientific ignorance is prepared to challenge conclusions of 97 percent of the world’s experts on this matter”, said Paul Flynn, Labour Party Parliament member.

Trump presented the remark out of context, implying Khan had said that Londoners should not be alarmed by terrorism.

Johnson said Khan was right to reassure people about the heightened police presence. The point is there is a reason to be alarmed.

President Trump has used the most recent attack to again bring attention to his executive order that bans travel into the US from six Muslim-majority countries, an action that is caught up in court.

Trump’s state visit was postponed earlier this year following a series of huge street protests across the country.