Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, a one-time USA ally who became a bitter enemy, died Monday after a battle with cancer. President Juan Carlos Varela of Panama announced Noriega’s death on Twitter early Tuesday morning (May 30). He went in for a second surgery on March 7, his daughters said, but was left in critical condition after the procedure.

Noriega was a protege of General Omar Torrijos, who stole power in a military coup in 1968. But the government rejected their appeals, and said Noriega would return to prison once he recovered from the brain tumor surgery.

While some resentment still lingers over the US invasion, Noriega has so few supporters in modern-day Panama that attempts to auction off his old home attracted no bidders and the government made a decision to tear the decaying building down.

Dr. Brzezinski, a Polish-American refugee, was one of the greatest foreign policy intellects of our times, on the level of Dr. Henry Kissinger – but without Kissinger’s flaws (i.e., a tendency to coddle despicable regimes for short-term USA interests). In his efforts to provide assistance to the Ronald Reagan-led government, Noriega allowed Panama to be used as a conduit for channeling funds and military equipment to the right wing military groups stationed to fight against the Sandinista regime. He also provided intelligence about guerrilla and terrorist activities, even granting safe haven to the USA -backed former Shah of Iran.

Noriega had since said his relationship with the United States soured when he refused to participate in anti-communist efforts spearheaded by the CIA in Central America during the 1980s The CIA has not commented on Noriega’s claims.

Known as “Pineapple Face” for his pockmarks, Gen Noriega became armed forces chief and ruler of the Central American country in 1983. Twenty-three American soldiers were killed in the operation and hundreds more were injured.

Noriega took refuge in the Vatican embassy, where he enjoyed protection under worldwide law.

Though the reason for the conflict was disputed by Noriega, its result was not: After roughly a fortnight, Noriega surrendered to the U.S.at the Vatican Embassy in Panama City – but only after US forces loudly blasted rock music (including Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”) outside the building during their efforts to drive him out. The troops played Van Halen’s Panama, the Clash, Twisted Sister, Bon Jovi and The Howard Stern Show, according to the National Archives.

In 1988, a failed coup against Noriega – allegedly supported by the USA – led to increasingly erratic behavior and the unilateral annulment of a presidential election. He also served time in France for money laundering. He was expelled to France and then brought back to Panama and imprisoned.

In 2015, he appeared in a televised jailhouse interview – his first time on camera since a 1996 interview with CNN’s Larry King – in which he asked for forgiveness from the Panamanian people.

Noriega was never again a free man.